DOH-12 officials in a media forum in Koronadal City, where they disclosed two cases of suspected mpox. Photo courtesy of PIA-12

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 03 September) – The Department of Health – Region 12 (DOH-12) clarified that there is still no confirmed case of the dreaded mpox, previously known as monkeypox, in the region.

Officials, however, admitted there are two suspected cases of the dreaded disease.

The two exhibited mpox symptoms like skin rashes, lesions and fever, said Dr. Dyan Parayao, DOH-12 Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit head.

In a media forum on Monday, Parayao said they are still awaiting the results of swab samples of the two, which were sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for confirmatory tests.

The health official withheld details on the identity of the two suspected mpox patients, who were already placed in a 21-day isolation.

Parayao said they have identified and quarantined the people who were in close contact with the two.

She said they have “not yet established the history of travel and exposure of the two to any probable or confirmed mpox case.”

Mpox can be transmitted through close contact with someone who has mpox, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals. During pregnancy, the virus may be passed to the fetus, or to the newborn during or after birth, the World Health Organization said.

Dr. Arestides Tan, DOH-12 director, instructed provincial and municipal health officers to strengthen their respective surveillance efforts for mpox.

Tan said they have been preparing for mpox since the first case in the country was detected in 2022.

The official bared they have activated Task Force Mpox in the region following its detection in the country.

The task force will provide focused effort in thwarting a possible community transmission, monitor barangays and communities and help train health workers, he said. (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)