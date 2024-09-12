GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 12 Sept)—The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Region 12 cautioned coastal residents along Sarangani Bay as it confirmed the reported sightings of a saltwater crocodile off a village here and in Malapatan, Sarangani province in the past several days.

Screenshot of the DENR-12’s drone video clip on the saltwater crocodile in Malapatan, Sarangani province on Wednesday (11 September 2024).

In a statement, Cirilo A. Lagnason Jr., area superintendent of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS), advised the public to be “vigilant and avoid encounters with the crocodile,” which are reportedly “known to be aggressive and large enough to perceive humans as prey.”

This is the first documented sighting in years of the “critically endangered” saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) in the coasts of this city and Sarangani. SBPS previously reported the presence of various whales species and dolphins in parts of the Sarangani Bay.

A report from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) in Sarangani said the saltwater crocodile was spotted on Wednesday by Bantay Dagat member Roberto Davalos in the waters off Juanico Village Extension, Brgy. Lun Padidu, Malapatan.

A joint team from SBPS and PENRO confirmed the sightings of the crocodile through drone observation.

Based on the drone footage, the crocodile is approximately 3 to 4 meters long and “was likely sun basking to regulate its body temperature,” noted PENRO ecosystem management specialist Garry John Cabinta.

Places where sighting of saltwater crocodile was recorded by the DENR: Malapatan in Sarangani province and Barangay Buayan in General Santos City. Map courtesy of Google

Forester Shalimar Disomangcop, PENRO head, it could be the same crocodile that was earlier sighted near the mangrove area in the waters off Purok Minanga in Barangay Buayan here.

DENR-12 reported that a local fisherman, while heading home from the city fish port complex in Barangay Tambler, captured footages of a crocodile near Minanga on August 27 and September 1.

Minanga purok chairman Vector Tumulac noted that while there have been various rumors circulating in the community, it was the first time a crocodile sighting has been documented.

Disomangcop said they are still determining whether the area is the reptile’s natural habitat or if it was there for breeding purposes.

“Identifying the crocodile’s presence is important, given their highly territorial nature and potential threat to human safety,” he said in a statement.

Lagnason said they have already reached out to several experts to determine the appropriate actions regarding the crocodile’s presence in the protected seascape.

Citing the Wayman of Animal Diversity Web, DENR-12 said encounters with saltwater crocodiles “are highly dangerous, with a low survival rate if attacked.”

“The breeding season for saltwater crocodiles occurs during the wet season when water levels are highest. Mating typically takes place in September and October, with females laying eggs between November and March,” it added.

DENR Administrative Order 2019-09 or the updated national list of threatened Philippine fauna and their categories, classified the saltwater crocodile or Crocodylus porosus as critically endangered species. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)