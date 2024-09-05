KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 05 September) — The Department of Health (DOH)-Region 12 has raised alarm over the increasing number of dengue cases in parts of the region that has reportedly reached the “outbreak” level.

A report released on Sept. 2 by DOH-12’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) said the reported dengue cases in the region has reached 15,224 and with 56 deaths from Jan. 1 to Aug. 24 this year.

This year’s number is 45 percent higher compared to the same period last year, with 23 barangays noted as “hotspots” and 253 others reported to have clustering of dengue or logging three or more cases in four consecutive weeks.

The dengue-carrying Aedes egypti mosquito. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Dr. Dyan Zubelle Parayao, RESU head, told a media forum that all provinces and cities in the region have reported increasing cases of dengue, with Cotabato province posting the highest number at 5,711.

She said around 11,000 patients were admitted in various medical facilities in the region during the period, and 250 were tested and confirmed as dengue.

Region 12 or Socsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and North Cotabato and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

“The cases are already alarming and have exceeded the alert and epidemic threshold…For Region 12, if we look at it, there’s really an outbreak (of dengue),” Parayao said.

But she clarified that only local government units (LGUs) can declare an outbreak based on their investigation and fully functional surveillance.

Parayao attributed the increase in dengue cases to the erratic weather condition these past months and the prevailing rainy season.

She said another factor is human behavior, especially with people not practising proper prevention measures and not seeking immediate consultation if they develop signs and symptoms of dengue.

Royfrextopher Boholst, DOH-12 mosquito-borne diseases coordinator, said the “search and destroy” strategy remains as one of most effective ways to contain the spread of dengue in households and communities.

“(Dengue-carrying mosquitoes) are container breeders so we should make it a habit to search and destroy all possible mosquito breeding places in our surroundings,” he said.

For this year, Boholst said DOH-12 has allotted some P172 million in program assistance to LGUs to fight dengue.

The funds were utilized for the prepositioning of fogging equipment, insecticides and larvicides, and the purchase of Dengue NS1 Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, he said. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)

