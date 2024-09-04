DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 Sept)—The Davao City Council approved an ordinance institutionalizing the Justice Zone Ordinance, aiming to decongest local detention cells through fostering a “just, responsive, and accountable” justice system.

Davao City Councilor Lorenzo Villafuerte (right). MindaNews file photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Approved on Tuesday, ordinance proponent Councilor Lorenzo Villafuerte said it aims to streamline the handling of court cases and address issues such as jail overcrowding and prolonged detention periods for individuals awaiting trial.

Under the ordinance, the Davao City Justice Zone aims to enhance justice delivery through measures such as improving case resolution efficiency through a program called Swift Justice Program, expanding access to justice for marginalized groups, strengthening barangay and traditional justice systems, and supporting the rehabilitation and reintegration of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Villafuerte emphasized the role of the Justice Zone in training qualified barangay staff, especially members of the Lupong Tagapayapa or Barangay Peace and Order Council, as they are crucial in solving community-level conflicts, for instance, thus a key to help potential cases be resolved and “alleviating the burden on higher courts and detention facilities.”

The ordinance will also allocate an initial budget of P3.5 million this year to craft programs under the ordinance, with plans to increase funding as necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the program. The fund might come from the supplemental budget 2, Villafuerte said.

The city councilor said they opted to have the program budgeted at P16 million next year to fully integrate the programs under the ordinance.

Additional funds are anticipated from both the city’s budget and external sources, such as the GoJUST program funded by the European Union.

The Davao City Justice Zone is composed of key institutions, including the executive judge of the Davao City Regional Trial Court as the convenor, the first vice executive judge of the Regional Trial Court, the executive judge of the Municipal Trial Court, and representatives from various government agencies such as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Department of Justice (DOJ).

It also includes members from city government offices such as the City Legal Office, City Health Office, and City Social Welfare and Development Office, along with representatives from government line agencies like the Department of Health (DOH) and Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

Additionally, civil society groups like the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and academic institutions involved in legal aid services are part of the Justice Zone. Other institutions may be included with the agreement of existing members.

The establishment of Justice Zones is one of several programs found in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 (PDP) of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., specifically under Chapter 13 on Ensuring Peace and Security and Enhancing the Administration of Justice. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)