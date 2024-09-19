DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/19 Sept)—A suspected drug pusher who reportedly shot it out with a policeman was killed during a drug buy-bust operation here Tuesday, marking the first drug-related killing since Col. Hansen Marantan took over command of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

Scene of crime operatives at the site of the shooting between suspect “alias Boss” and policemen. DCPO photo

Marantan was appointed acting city director on July 10 after the controversial move by the Philippine National Police wherein three officers were appointed city police director within one day.

On March 23, two months and one day after Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte’s declaration to continue the “war on drugs” started by his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, Col. Richard Bad-ang and 34 other officers were relieved. He was handpicked by Mayor Duterte to lead the DCPO. He and the other officers were relieved as the Police Regional Office 11’s Internal Affairs Service investigated the killing of seven people during anti-drug operations under his watch.

Col. Rolindo Soguilon succeeded Bad-ang, but the former was again replaced on July 8, along with 19 of the city’s 20 police station commanders. As his replacement, Col. Lito Patay, reported for work early morning on July 10 and called for a meeting with the new 19 station commanders, he was again relieved by noon, replaced by Col. Sherwin Butil. Before Butil could even take his post, Marantan was announced as the DCPO chief in the evening.

There were no reported drug-related killings the past two months, until Tuesday. Sebastian’s father, Rodrigo Duterte, launched a bloody “war on drugs” while serving as mayor for 22 years here and as President from 2016 to 2022.

In a spot report sent to MindaNews Wednesday evening, police said that the suspect, identified only as “alias Boss,” sold two alleged shabu sachets to police informants at Minterbro, Barangay Ilang at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Together with alias Boss were 10 of his friends, the initial investigation revealed.

When the operatives from the Sasa Police Station identified themselves, the suspect’s companions immediately jumped toward the shore and started firing their guns, prompting policemen to call for backup from the Bunawan Police Station.

When more police arrived, a gunfight broke out between them and the suspect’s group. Police said none among them were hit.

When the police cornered the suspect, they asked him to surrender, but he reportedly shot at one of the police officers.

“[T]he suspect was determined to fight back and fired several shots at a police officer. In response, the police officer had no option but to shoot the suspect to defend himself and neutralize the immediate threat posed by the suspect’s aggressive actions,” the spot report read.

At the crime scene, police said they found a caliber .45 Armscor pistol, a magazine full of bullets, four empty cartridges from the caliber .45 pistol, and two empty cartridges from a 9mm pistol. The items are reportedly now under the custody of the Regional Forensic Unit – Region 11 for investigation.

Police said they found a brown pouch containing six sachets of suspected shabu, a marked P1,000 bill, an orange lighter, P1,700 cash in various denominations, and a motorcycle key with a Nissan key holder in the suspect’s cadaver.

‘Successful’ operation

In a statement Thursday afternoon, DCPO called the operation a “success,” emphasizing that it was “a direct response to the community’s call for decisive action against illegal drugs.”

It added that the ongoing efforts against drugs “is pursued in close coordination with other agencies to ensure the complete eradication of drugs within the city.”

Earlier, Marantan said he supported President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “bloodless” war on drugs, but stressed that if the suspects will fight it out, then the police has no choice but to fight back. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)