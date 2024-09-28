Junior “Jun” Ortiz Digamon. Photo from his Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 September) – Authorities arrested on Friday Junior “Jun” Ortiz Digamon, a senior broadcaster and station manager of 93.1 Brigada News FM–Davao, for alleged violations of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act.

In a report released by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Saturday, Digamon, 55, was arrested on the strength of the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Sherila O. Resabal-Vinluan, of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities XI Branch 6, at 10:38 a.m. at the station of Brigada News FM-Davao, on the third floor of ECI Building in Ulas, this city.

He was released after posting bail worth P24,000 on the same day and went on air for his program the following day.

Digamon was charged with violation of Section 12 of R.A. No. 11313, penalizing “Gender-Based Online Sexual Harassment.”

Section 12 defines gender-based online sexual harassment as “acts that use information and communications technology in terrorizing and intimidating victims through physical, psychological, and emotional threats, unwanted sexual misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic and sexist remarks and comments online whether publicly or through direct and private messages,” among others.

MindaNews tried to reach Digamon for comment but he had yet to respond as of 8:29 p.m. Saturday.

In a post on his Facebook account, Digamon said: “Fyi: ayaw mog post nga tawagong Pangit, putot, lisngag ug ilong, tambuk kay maona akong kaso karon gender-based sexual harassment (Fyi: don’t post items calling someone ugly, short, flat nose, fat because I was sued for gender-based sexual harassment based on these).”

“Makasuhan kaha ko kung muingon kog seksi pero tambuk kaayo siya, 6-footer pero putot diay, guapa pero laksut diay!! wala na ang honesty ani (Will I be sued if I say sexy even if fat, six-footer even if short, beautiful even if ugly!! Honesty is gone),” Digamon said in another post.

On November 13, 2020, Digamon was also arrested after being charged with cyber libel for his Facebook post that criticized a medical center in Digos City for its treatment of a patient.(Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)