An activist holds a placard during a protest in Davao City during the 51st commemoration of the declaration of martial law on Thursday (21 September 2023). MindaNews photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 September) – Around 100 activists will hold a rally here on Saturday, September 21, to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of martial law, which was declared by the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., father of incumbent President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Rauf Sissay, Bayan Muna-Davao regional coordinator, told MindaNews that Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Southern Mindanao and Bayan Muna will organize a mass mobilization from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue.

“Progressive groups and allies will carry the call ‘Marcos paninglon, Duterte panubagon! Batukan ang kurap, pasista ug papet nga paksyong Marcos-Duterte!’ (Marcos must pay, Duterte must answer! Fight the corrupt, fascist and puppet Marcos-Duterte faction!),” he said.

He said that the Marcoses and the Dutertes, the two ruling political families in the country, must be held accountable “for their human rights violations and corruption.”

A candle lighting to commemorate Marcos Sr.’s declaration of martial law and to observe the International Day of Peace at the Our Lady of the Assumption Statue, which is near the Ateneo de Davao’s Jacinto Gate and fronting Arrupe Hall, will be held at 6:00 p.m.

On September 21, 1972, the late President signed Proclamation No. 1081 placing the Philippines under a state of martial law in response to a “communist threat.”

Marcos was ousted on the night of February 25, 1986 by the popular EDSA People Power revolt, prompting him and his family to flee the country.

The 14-year period of martial law was regarded as one the darkest periods in the country’s history due to widespread documented human right violations.

According to the Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board (HRVCB), it determined 11,103 human rights victims during martial law were eligible to receive monetary reparations and an additional 125 cases that were determined motu propio (on one’s own initiative).

“Out of the 75,000 claims for recognition and reparation, over 60,000 have been denied for different reasons based on criteria established by law,” it said.

The operations of the board ended on May 12, 2018 per Republic Act (RA) 10368 as amended by RA 10766 (An act extending the life of the Human Rights Claims Board). (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

.