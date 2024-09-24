Workers install a craneway on the Davao-side of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge on Thursday, 09 May 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 September) — A city councilor here dared Tuesday local environmentalists to file a Writ of Kalikasan before the Supreme Court if they believe that the construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) project is illegal and environmentally destructive.

“Kung gusto nila ni i-pa-stop or ipa-review, they should file a Writ of Kalikasan to the Supreme Court kay that is the proper venue (If they want it stopped or reviewed, they should file a Writ of Kalikasan before the Supreme Court because that is the proper venue),” Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo said during the Aprubado sa Konseho press conference.

The Writ of Kalikasan is considered a legal remedy under Philippine laws, providing protection of one’s constitutional right to a healthy environment. The writ may be sought to deal with environmental damage with huge magnitude that it threatens life, health, or property of inhabitants in two or more cities or provinces.

It derives its mandate from Article II, Section 16 of the 1987 Constitution, which said the “state shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature.”

Ocampo, chair of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, said the city council “has no power or cannot decide to stop a national project.”

Earlier, environmental groups here led by the Sustainable Davao Movement (SDM) lambasted Ocampo’s committee for releasing reports of its hearings on the SIDC project late by almost two years.

Ocampo had reiterated that the issues raised against the SIDC project were already deemed “resolved, closed, and terminated without prejudice,” having the concerns “raised in proper courts.”

He said that the issues raised against the SIDC project have been “answered and that “it was already explained by experts that what they’re doing is within the bounds of safety and the law.”

In a collective statement signed by the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability, Gabriela Southern Mindanao, Ecoteneo, Philippine Misereor Partnership Inc., Living Laudato Si Philippines, Institute on Church and Social Issues (ICSI), Ecowaste Coalition, and other environmental organizations, it said they were utterly dismayed with the manner by which the city council last week “disposed of the concerns” raised against the 2022 committee reports on the SIDC project.

“The conclusion of the Joint Committee Report which said that: “full compliance” before the commencement of the construction of the SIDC bridge and that “the environmental concern on the destruction of coral reefs on Samal Island is outside the jurisdiction of the city of Davao” is completely false and totally misleading,” the statement reads.

Released on Tuesday morning, the statement demanded transparency and accountability from the city government. It called on the city government to stop the bridge construction and conduct proper environmental impact assessments for the project; make clear plans for sustainable livelihood of the affected communities; establish an independent monitoring team to assess ongoing environmental damage and ensure compliance with local laws; and for lawmakers to come up with legislative actions to strengthen local protected areas.

Environmentalists reported that the ongoing SIDC project construction has already destroyed corals located in what is known as Paradise Reef.

Spearheaded by the Department of Public Works and Highways, the P23-billion SIDC project broke ground in October 2022, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The project, mostly funded by a loan from China, was expected to be completed in 2028.

The two-way, four-lane bridge aims to reduce the current 15-minute boat ride from Davao City to Samal Island to a five-minute drive, and eliminating the long queue at the pier. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)