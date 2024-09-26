COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 26 Sept)—The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cotabato City will close the Gov. Gutierrez Ave. starting Oct. 1 until 8 to pave way for the orderly and secure filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs).

Police officers check the Gov. Gutierrez Ave., which they plan to close during the filing of certificates of candidacy from Oct. 1 to 8, 2024. MindaNews file photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

The road is around 700 meters long going to the main gate of the Bangsamoro Government Center (BGC, formerly known as the Office of the Regional Governor) where the Comelec offices are situated.

According to lawyer Norpaisa Paglala-Manduyog, Cotabato City election officer, this was agreed upon and recommended by various security forces for the smooth filing of COCs.

In the previous filing of COCs, supporters flocked the BGC compound as they joined their supported candidates, leaving the situation difficult for Comelec and security officials in controlling the crowd.

“This time supporters are no longer allowed to join [their candidates] inside the BGC. Only the vehicle of the candidate and three of his companions can enter the Comelec office,” Manduyog said.

The Comelec also informed drivers of public utility vehicles to observe rerouting during the week-long filing of COCs to avoid traffic congestion.

She said there will be an organized entry and exit points to be implemented by Comelec for the candidates.

The filing of COCs for the five municipalities in Special Geographic Area-BARMM and Cotabato City will be conducted in the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex within the BGC. For Maguindanao del Norte, it will be in the Comelec offices for the city and the BARMM, which are adjacent, also inside the BGC.

Police and Philippine Marine troops have implemented security measures to curtail any attempt of election related violence in the city.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, chief of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he will still deploy troops and implement security measures in Sulu, until further notice, after the Supreme Court decided that the province is not part of the BARMM. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)