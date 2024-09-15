CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 15 Sept) — The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday temporarily suspended sea travels in Surigao City, Siargao Islands, and Dinagat Islands due to prevailing gale force winds associated with the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Coast Guard Surigao del Norte Spokesperson Ensign Christopher Roy Orillaneda said a fastcraft bound for Liloan, Leyte had to turn back to Surigao City after encountering three to five meter-high waves on Sunday.

“Some boat skippers found it wise to return to port rather than be caught by the gale force winds and strong waves at sea,” Orillaneda told MindaNews by phone.

Orillaneda said they issued the warning from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on the worsening weather condition across the sea between Surigao del Norte, Leyte, Dinagat and Siargao Island.

In its Travel Advisory No. 1 issued at 5 a.m. on September 15, Surigao del Norte Coast Guard station commander Lt. Christian Robert Nieto temporarily suspended all voyages of any types of vessels 250 gross ones and below from venturing out to sea.

Nieto also issued an advisory to fishermen on small boats to stay home and not go out to fish.

The Surigao del Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said the Coast Guard order affected fishermen’s boats weighing 50 gross tons below and fast crafts plying Surigao City to Dinagat, Siargao and Liloan in Leyte.

Last September 11, Coast Guard responders rescued two passengers of a small boat that sank when they encountered rough sea conditions off Surigao City. A passing fisherman’s boat also rescued six passengers from the sinking boat. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)