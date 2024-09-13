Map courtesy of Google

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 13 September) – United States ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said China’s maritime claims are not a factual representation of international maritime laws.

“I can certainly say that nine dash line, or now ten dash line, that China has drawn is a cartoon,” Carlson said on Thursday, September 12, while talking to reporters at the sidelines of the formal opening of the two-day 33rd Mindanao Business Conference (MinBizCon).

On the standoff between the Philippines and China at the West Philippine Sea, the American ambassador said those are traditional fishing grounds in Escoda Shoal in that part of the Philippines.

“That is not just about protecting lives or national security, that is about livelihood, that is about feeding people, about families,” she pointed out.

Carlson said Escoda Shoal is only 75 nautical miles off the coast of Palawan, and there is no doubt that under international law it is within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

She reiterated earlier pronouncements that the United States stands with its ally the Philippines in terms of upholding international law, she said.

This is to make sure that Filipinos have their sovereign rights upheld in their exclusive economic zones, according to international law, she said.

In her message of support during the formal opening of the 33rd Minbizcon, Carlson told around 700 delegates from various Mindanao business chambers that Mindanao’s development is consequential, with ramifications for the Philippines, the region, and beyond.

“We recognize the importance of initiatives that promote regional connectivity which play a crucial role in integrating Mindanao into the broader ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) economic community,” she said.

The diplomat said they are working with the Mindanao Development Authority and other partners to help improve intermodal logistics, which are key to boosting trade and investment in Mindanao, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

“Our programs also help ensure that the benefits of economic growth are felt across the region, including the more remote and underserved areas,” she said.

As Mindanao continues to grow and prosper, she said the US government is committed to supporting partnerships with local government and private sector by providing technical expertise, fostering innovation, and helping create the conditions necessary for sustainable economic development.

Carlsom cited several areas of “mutual endeavor that are pivotal in our quest to drive sustainable economic growth and integrate Mindanao into the broader regional and national economy.”

She said they are into boosting local economic development, by helping streamline business processes and strengthen public-private partnerships.

She hailed the Minbizcon delegates for their shared commitment to advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth, pointing out that Mindanao is a region with immense economic potential.

Minbizcon is an annual gathering of leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to collaborate and explore the future of business in Mindanao.

The event provides a unique opportunity to network with key players in various industries across Mindanao, discover emerging business trends and opportunities, as well as engage in insightful discussions about sustainable growth and development initiatives in Mindanao. (Rommel Rebollido/MindaNews)