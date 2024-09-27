BGen Leon Victor Rosete (left) and PNP Director General Rommel Francisco Marbil during the turnover ceremony. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 September) – BGen Leon Victor Rosete on Friday officially assumed the post of Police Regional Office-Region 11 (PRO-11) director, replacing BGen Nicolas Torre III who has been appointed as director of the Criminal Intelligence and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police.

But the turnover scheduled at 10:00 a.m. did not start until after the guest speaker, Secretary Benjamin Abalos of the Department of Interior and Local Government, arrived at 1:08 p.m.

As early as 9:42 a.m., Rosete had arrived at Camp Sgt Quintin Merecido and was welcomed by other PRO-11 officers sans Torre, who, as his last function as regional director, turned over nine desktop computers, accessories and software at the regional office and the San Pedro Police Station of the Davao City Police Office.

Torre was accompanied by Rosete and DILG-11 regional director Abdullah Matalam.

From then on, PRO-11 commissioned and non-commissioned officers, reporters, and other guests waited for almost three hours for Abalos. Some reporters left the venue around 12:00 noon.

Abalos reportedly attended a “Pasinaya” (tribute) event as part of the 2024 World Teacher’s Day Celebration in Caraga, Davao Oriental Friday morning before heading to Davao City.

‘Heroes’

In his speech where he did not explain or apologize for the delay, Abalos lauded the operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ to serve the arrest warrant on Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused for sexual abuse and other charges.

He said the PRO-11-led KOJC operation under Torre’s watch “showed incredible courage and resilience” among police officers who “sacrificed their lives.”

Calling the police officers “heroes,” the secretary said the operation exemplified “meticulous planning and preparation, maximum tolerance, and teamwork” despite doubts cast against it.

“Your dedication strengthened our confidence in the safety of our community, of our country. Thank you for your bravery, your sacrifices, and your faith in what you do,” he said.

Torre received two medals, Medalya ng Katapangan and Medalya ng Kasanayan for his tenure and the “successful execution of Oplan Teknon” to arrest Quiboloy, who was arrested inside the KOJC compound.

Torre thanked PNP Director General Rommel Francisco Marbil, Abalos, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the trust they placed in him during his tenure as Region 11’s top police officer.

He said his 102 days as regional director was “challenging” at first, but he embraced the responsibilities and obstacles that came with it.

He challenged other police officers to maintain their calmness under Rosete’s watch.

Rosete did not speak during the turnover ceremony, but another press conference was called to welcome him, together with the remaining reporters.

Torre, who is now the CIDG director, faced criticisms during the 16-day hunt for Quiboloy, which Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte described as a “siege”.

Torre directed the 3,000 PNP personnel who searched the preacher’s roughly 30-hectare compound, which is now overseen by former President Rodrigo Duterte as its property administrator.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who held a Senate subcommittee hearing in Davao City on the conduct of the police operation against Quiboloy, asked Torre to make a “tactical retreat” from the KOJC compound. The latter did not relent and said the police would not stop until they caught the controversial KOJC leader.

Quiboloy was arrested on September 8, two days after the hearing, and detained in Quezon City.

After the arrest, the PNP said Quiboloy expressed some conditions before giving up, such as boarding a government plane to Manila and not facing Torre.

Support from DCPO

Before his assumption as PRO-11 regional director, Rosete held the position of Director of the Philippine National Police Southern Police District of the NCR Police Office. He was promoted to star rank last May 14.

BGen Leon Victor Rosete faces the media during a press conference in Camp Quintin Mericido on Friday morning, 27 September 2024. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

The Davao City Police Office earlier expressed support to Rosete as the new PRO-11 director.

“We are committed to upholding the mandates and directives from our higher offices, ensuring that our operations remain aligned with the overall objectives of regional law enforcement,” the city police said in a statement.

Rosete will be the PRO-11 fourth regional director this year alone. BGen Alden Delvo served as regional director until his retirement on April 24, and was replaced by BGen Aligre Martinez the next day.

Martinez, Torre’s predecessor, was relieved on June 13 along with six other police officers. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)