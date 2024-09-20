DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 September) – Authorities have confiscated alleged shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth nearly P200,000 during a buy-bust operation at Purok Medalla Milagrosa, Barangay Buhangin here.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation conducted around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19.

In a report on Friday, Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson, identified the suspects only by their aliases — Kirdot, 34, and Nora, 35, both residents of Barangay Tibungco, and Gilmour, 41, a resident of NHA Village in Barangay Buhangin.

They were captured by authorities during a drug buy-bust at the basketball court of Purok Medalla Milagrosa.

She said the operation was conducted in coordination with personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 11.

Tuazon said the suspects sold a sachet of alleged shabu to authorities acting as buyers for P4,500.

Authorities eventually seized at least four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets from the suspects.

The suspects will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which penalizes the sale of prohibited drugs. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)