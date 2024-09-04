COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Sep)—Four were killed while two others were wounded in an ambush Wednesday in Bongo Island in Maguindanao del Norte, police said.

Barangay Tuca Maror in Bongo Island, Maguindanao del Norte. Map courtesy of Google

Col. Erwin Tabora, chief of police of the municipality of Parang, where Bongo Island belongs, said over telephone that barangay chairman Tamano Aragasi and members of his family were on their way to Sitio Kursi in Barangay Tuca Maror to deliver the dowry for the wedding of a sibling.

But as they passed by Sitio Badak, still unidentified suspects sprayed them with bullets, Tabora said.

Police identified the fatalities as Kadir Didatu, Abdulbayan Aragasi, Sabdullah Tahir, and an alias “Abo.” Wounded were Bin Laden Diron and Tuma Naga. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)