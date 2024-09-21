Moro Islamic Liberation Front combatants in a military formation at Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao. MILF fighters will be decommissioned in line with the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, the final peace deal between the government and the MILF signed in 2014. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 10 September) – The National Amnesty Commission (NAC) has received 21 new applications from members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

In a statement on Monday, September 9, the NAC said that among those who formally filed for amnesty last August 30 were top MILF commanders, some of whom are now Members of Parliament (MP) of the interim Bangsamoro government.

They filed their application through the Local Amnesty Board in Cotabato City.

The grant of amnesty to MILF rebels is part of their agreement with the government under the Annex on Normalization of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

“We maintain confidentiality on the names of the 21 high ranking MILF commanders who submitted their application for amnesty,” lawyer Jamar Kulayan, NAC commissioner, said.

The ceremonial submission was witnessed by retired General Cesar Yano and Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal, the chairpersons of the GPH and MILF Peace Implementing Panel, respectively.

The growing momentum towards peace is evident, as the number of MILF members applying for amnesty has reached 77 since the commencement of the application period, the statement said.

It may be recalled that Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconcilliation and Unity, encouraged MP Abdullah Macapaar, popularly known as Kumander Bravo of the MILF Northwestern Mindanao Front based in Camp Bilal, Munai in Lanao del Norte, to avail the amnesty.

It was not known if Macapaar heeded the recommendation.

As of September 4, the NAC has received a total of 909 amnesty applications.

These applications include a significant number of former rebels of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front and their front organizations, as well as those from the Moro National Liberation Front and the Rebolusyonaryong Partidong Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade.

The NAC continues to strengthen its information and education campaign, highlighting the benefits of amnesty in the government’s pursuit of peace and national reconciliation, as well as the amnesty application process.

The deadline for the submission of amnesty application is on March 14, 2026. (Richel Umel / MindaNews)