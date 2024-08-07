DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 August) – A police officer shot dead a woman during a drinking spree around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Purok San Miguel, Monseda Compound in Barangay Indangan, this city.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel Davao, Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson, said the suspect, Patrolman Alvin John Tayamin, allegedly got jealous of a certain Justine May Villaroja and shot her in the face during a heated altercation using his issued firearm, a 9mm pistol.

The suspect, a resident of Kidapawan City in North Cotabato, was detailed at the Mandug Police Station, Tuazon said.

Shortly after the fatal shooting, Tuazon said that Tayamin turned himself in to the authorities.

She assured the family of the victim that the DCPO would hold the suspect liable.

Tuazon said the suspect may be charged with murder.

“Among ipaniguro sa pamilya sa biktima nga dili namo dapigan ang member sa DCPO kung kini makasala. Dili gina tolerate ingon ana nga action (We would like to assure the family of the victim that we would not side with any DCPO member who commits a crime. We do not tolerate such action),” she said.

The remains of the victim were brought to the Rivera Funeral Homes.

In a statement, Colonel Hansel M. Marantan, DCPO acting director, said that he has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the case to ensure that appropriate charges are filed against the rookie policeman.

“I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident where a police officer resorted to using his firearm against a civilian. I extend my heartfelt apologies to the victim’s family for this tragic event,” he said

He said Tayamin has been restricted from duty pending a thorough investigation.

“While I am prepared to take full responsibility if this incident is found to be connected to the official duties of our personnel, initial indications suggest a personal matter was involved. However, this in no way justifies the loss of a civilian life,” Marantan added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)