Vice Mayor Roldan Benito. Photo from his Facebook page

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 02 August) — The vice mayor of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur and his aide were killed while the official’s wife and son were wounded in an ambush Friday.

Vice Mayor Roldan Benito died in a hospital together with his aide identified only as Marcos.

Col. Roel Sermese, police provincial commander of Maguindanao del Sur said in a phone interview that the incident took place before 5pm Friday. The victims were aboard a pick-up truck.

The ambush took place in Barangay Pandan, the homeplace of the victims where Analyn, the vice mayor’s wife, is the village chair.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular, who has survived three ambushes while serving as mayor, condemned the attack.

He said they are still getting more details of the attack against the vice mayor and his family. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)