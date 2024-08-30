DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 August) — A clearing operation will be conducted “anytime soon” for vendors who have again encroached the sidewalks after leaving their stalls on the second floor of Bankerohan Public Market’s fish section

The clearing team will be composed of Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), City Transport and Traffic Management Office, and City Economic Enterprise (CEE) personnel, together with other local government agencies and authorities.

Most sidewalk vendors have not moved to the second floor of Bankerohan Public Market’s fish section a month after the deadline. Photo taken 06 July 2024 by IAN CARL ESPINOSA/MindaNews

ASU head Paul Bermejo said they met with the clearing team together with the Davao City Police Office, Task Force Davao, and the Public Safety and Security Office after noticing that most vendors have returned to the sidewalks.

“It will be a surprise [operation]… This is to remind them that we are serious [in implementing our] clearing operations,” Bermejo told MindaNews at the sidelines of iSpeak media forum in the City Mayor’s Office conference room Thursday morning.

On Friday, tarpaulins announcing that sidewalk vendors on Posadas Street have transferred to the second floor of Bankerohan Public Market’s fish section could be seen lining this narrow road near the market.

But in reality, vendors are still there on the streets, waiting for and calling on customers to buy their “kakanin” or native sweets.

Bermejo admitted that they observed many vendors leaving the area where they were transferred, citing low sales, thus “a need” to take action.

“Mao na’y problema, kay siyempre gipahawa na man nato sila, tapos ang impression na ana sa mga naka-observe sa atoa, nga nibalik, wala na-sustain (That’s the problem, we definitely had them removed, but they went back. The impression of those observing us is that it was not sustained),” he said.

The vendors, who used to encroach on sidewalks near the market, such as near Marfori Street, Datu Bago Street, and Posadas Street, were supposed to be transferred to the main public market starting June 1. Those who refuse to comply will be cited and have their goods confiscated.

CEE head Maximo Macalipes Jr. had identified 406 vacant stalls within the Bankerohan Public Market premises. They leased the second floor of the market, which includes 76 vacant spaces.

A new traffic scheme was also implemented, including the re-routing of 11 public utility Jeepney routes and no-parking zones near the public market.

The streets are supposed to be cleared to make them a pay-parking site. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)