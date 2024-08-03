Composite photo of UM Chorale during the 2024 Taipei International Choral Competition in Taiwan. Photo from the Facebook page of UM Chorale

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 August) – The University of Mindanao Chorale from Davao City bagged two golds at the 2024 Taipei International Choral Competition in Taiwan.

The group announced on its Facebook page that it won in Mixed and Musica Sacra Category, emerged as the Grand Prix Champion during the competition held from July 31 to August 2 in Taiwan, and was nominated for the 2025 World Choral Championship.

“The University of Mindanao Chorale extends our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us. To our friends, family, mentors, and especially to the University of Mindanao, your support has always been our inspiration and strength,” the group wrote.

It vowed to improve as it eyes to compete in future international competitions, including the Asia Choral Grand Prix 2025.

According to its website, the Taipei International Choral Competition “offers the participants a tremendous choral experience, including high-quality competitions, a panel of the elite international jury, a series of workshops and master classes, and several international concerts.”

Seven other groups from the Philippines joined the competition, namely, Sta. Teresa College Children’s Choir, University of Baguio Voices Chorale, De La Salle Chorale – Negrense, De La Salle University – Dasmarinas Chorale, Los Cantantes Cebu, Tarlac State University Chorale, and Villanueva Chorale. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)