DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 August) – The regional police chief said on Sunday afternoon that it is just “a matter of time” before law enforcers could arrest Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy as they have discovered an underground bunker in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound where the fugitive religious leader is believed to be hiding.

In a press conference at the Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido with General Romel Marbil, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, the regional police chief, said he is more confident this time that the police forces are now close to arresting Quiboloy as the location of the bunker was located through the ground-penetrating radar (GPR), a device that could detect heartbeat, movement, and heat signature.

He said the police forces are now trying to locate the entrance to the bunker.

Regional police chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre (L) updates National Police Chief Romel Marbil on the developments inside the Kingdome of Jesus Christ shortl before the start of the press conference at the regional office in Davao Cit on Sunday afternoon, 25 August 2024. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

He said the search on Saturday was a “general survey” to assess the layout of the entire 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Barangay Buhangin whiel the continuation of the seardch on Sunday allowed the police forces to have a more comprehensive search of the structures.

He said the ground-penetrating radars are showing positive results, which are detecting “objects that cannot be identified by the naked eye alone.”

“In a few hours, maybe, we will have a concrete the results of the search because we are very confident with the results of the ground-penetrating radar at ang hinahanap na lang namin is yung pasukan na lang talaga nung facility na underground na hindi namin nakikita galing sa labas (and what we are just looking for is the entrance to the underground facility which we cannot find from the outside),” he said.

Torre said the scan results from the radar match the information provided by their informants inside the KOJC compound.

PNP Chief Marbil maintained that law enforcers are just implementing the arrest warrants from the court and that the police have reliable information that Quiboloy is hiding inside the KOJC compound.

He said law enforcers are facing difficulties in serving the arrest warrants because the KOJC members have prepared in anticipation of another police operation, putting up barricades inside the complex.

Marbil assured that implementing police have been directed to observe human rights.

He denied rumors that the PNP would cut water and power supply of the KOJC.

He insisted that they could search the KOJC as they are certain that Quiboloy and his co-accused are inside the KOJC.

Marbil added that their information that the fugitives are inside the KOJC compound is not based on mere suspicion.

Marbil also said the rescue on Sunday of two KOJC members who were reportedly victims of human trafficking, may constitute additional charges. (see other story)

Quiboloy’s lead counsel, Isabelito Torreon said in an interview over SMNI News social media, that the alleged trafficking is a “brazen lie,” that they are in a “desperate situation finding for legal excuse for their continued stay” in the KOJC.

He said the police are “no longer welcome” in the KOJC. He noted that this sif the first time in history that the serving of a warrant of arrest has become “an excuse to turn a private property into a garrison.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)