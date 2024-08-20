DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 Aug)—A 64-year-old barangay chairman in Sultan Kudarat died instantly after several bullets hit him when riding-in-tandem gunmen attacked him late afternoon Monday.

Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. Map courtesy of Google

The victim, Amado Aviles Serra Jr., had just left the barangay hall of Laguilayan in the municipality of Isulan around 5 p.m. and was about to proceed to a mini-market in Purok 7 to buy fish for dinner when two suspects onboard a motorcycle got past him and opened fire with a pistol, the municipal police office said.

At least five gunshots were heard, police said.

Lt. Col. Julius Malcontento, Isulan Municipal Police chief, said that based on initial investigation, Serra was driving alone when attacked, and good Samaritans nearby used his vehicle to drive him to a nearby hospital but already died along the way because of fatal wounds.

Families, friends, constituents of Laguilayan village, and residents of Sultan Kudarat province condemned the cowardly act of killing the senior citizen village chairman whom they described as kindhearted and close to his people.

Police have yet to issue the motive of the killing pending ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte, Mayor Tucao Mastura has offered a P200,000 bounty to whoever can pinpoint to the group who ambushed and killed another barangay chairman, Esmael Latip Mustapha of Bulibod, and his wife Rahima Sunday evening.

At least six heavily armed suspects conducted the attack.

Luckily, the daughters of the couple managed to flee after the burst of gunfire aimed at their parents.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, Sultan Kudarat municipal police chief, said one of the motives they are closely working on is retaliation because Mustapha was active in the anti-illegal drugs campaign, which led to the arrest of those involved in the drug trade and the eradication of illegal drugs operation in the area. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)