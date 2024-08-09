DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 August) — A security guard who had reportedly gone amok stabbed two women to death in Tagum City around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Local radio station Radyo Ukay Tagum on Friday morning quoted local police as saying that Nelson Narbasa, a security guard at a boarding house went on a rampage for unknown reasons and stabbed to death Jessa May Tabag, 19, and Joan Rondan, 28.

The killings took place at their boarding house in Talisay Zara, Magugpo East, Tagum City.

Narbasa, a resident of Montevista, Davao de Oro was killed by responding police personnel for allegedly resisting them.

Tabag was a service crew member at a mall in Tagum, and Rondan was a cashier at the same mall.

On July 11, or 29 days before her death, Tabag shared a post on Facebook that said “What if pamatyon tanan gwapa? (What if all beautiful ladies will be killed?)” and to which she wrote the caption “Aw okay char (It’s okay, just kidding).”

A netizen who sent a screenshot of the post to MindaNews said it could have been a “premonition” of her (Tabag’s) death.

Major Catherine dela Rey, police regional spokesperson confirmed the incident but has yet to release a report. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)