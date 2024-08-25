DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 August) — The lead counsel of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy has questioned the continued stay of the police in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Barangay Buhangin, claiming it has “turned into a garrison” since Saturday.

“KOJC Compound turned into a garrison? Please enlighten me where in the Rules of Criminal Procedure can a warrant of arrest be used as a legal ground to turn a private property into a garrison. Can it be used a legal excuse to make such a property as your ‘rest house’? he asked in a post on his social media account.

Torreon on Saturday told reporters that the issuance of arrest warrants is not a license for them to say inside the 30-hectare property.

Anti-riot police officers secure one of the gates of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City as they serve warrants of arrest against fugitive evangelist Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused early morning Saturday, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo

Torreon, also Dean of the Jose Maria College- College of Law located within the KOJC compound, said law enforcers should vacate the compound after they failed to arrest the religious leader after being given time to search.

“Ang request ko lamang sana hindi gawin yung warrant of arrest para maging lisensya na dito na titira sa KOJC compound kasi hindi ganun ang pagka frame ng warrant of arrest (My only request is that the warrant of arrest will not be used as a license for them to stay in KOJC compound because that’s not how the warrant of arrest is framed),” he said.

Torreon added that the police forces should not use arrest warrants to occupy a private property or as a pretext for “continuous harassment” of the followers.

He added that as owner, the KOJC has “liberty and authority to determine” who is allowed entry. (In March, former President Rodrigo Duterte was appointed administrator of the KOJC properties, including the KOJC compound beside the airport).

Around 2,000 police officers stormed the KOJC compound in Barangay Buhangin at 5 a.m. after negotiations with Torreon, to effect the arrest warrants against Quiboloy, KOJC founder and self-appointed “son of God.”

Torreon also criticized the use of “excessive force” in effecting the arrest warrants.

He said the legal team would discuss what actions they would take against the law enforcers.

Torreon said he had asked Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to conduct another Senate inquiry to look into police operations.

Dela Rosa told reporters, in an interview outside the KOJC compound, that the Senate inquiry, in aid of legislation, launched last August 5 has not adjourned and the public can expect another hearing to look into the allegations.

On August 5, Dela Rosa, chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, called for a Senate inquiry on the alleged “excessive” force employed by the police during the June 10 operations in KOJC Compound in Barangay Buhangin and Prayer and Glory Mountains in Barangay Tamayong.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Police Regional Office (PRO-11) director, maintained that police would not be pulled out unless they complete the search in the 30-hectare complex but he asked Quiboloy to voluntarily surrender to authorities.

He maintained that based on intelligence reports, Quiboloy is hiding inside the KOJC compound.

“We want to assure everybody that we want to end this peacefully. Right at the very start we want to end this impasse peacefully. Naghahanap pa kami ha (we’re still searching),” he said.

Quiboloy is facing charges of alleged child abuse and qualified human trafficking, along with co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes. Paulene was arrested last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian.

These suspects have two warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC)-Branch 12 in Davao City and RTC in Pasig City last April 1 and April 11, respectively, against the suspects.

However, the Supreme Court’s Second Division ordered last May 28 the transfer of two criminal cases from RTC in Davao to RTC in Quezon City.

Torre said the complex has a vast area with 41 existing structures, making it difficult for police authorities to search the entire area.

He added that some “agitated” KOJC members were distracting them while others were shouting at the law enforcers.

“Hindi pwede ang rule of the mob dito (Rule of the mob is not allowed here),” Torre said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)