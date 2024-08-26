Traffic along the Carlos P. Garcia Highway in the vicinity of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound and the Davao International Airport is at a standstill as protesters and policemen face each other as shown in this photo taken past 9 p.m. Sunday, 25 August 2024, as authorities run after fugitive Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. MindaNews photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 August) — Supporters of fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) took over portions of the highway on Sunday night, shouting “Hustisya Hustisya” and “BBM resign” and burning tires as the search for their founder-pastor and his co-accused inside the 30-hectare compound continued on the second day.

The gathering started at around 6 p.m., with KOJC members led by their pastor, Carlo Catiil, initially occupying the sidewalks.

At around 7:15 p.m., one member went across the road, then another, then another two members, then a flock of KOJC members barricaded a part of the Carlos P. Garcia Highway, occupying the northbound lane of the road in front of the compound.

The barricade came some two hours after the press conference of regional police chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III and national police chief Gen. Rommel Marbil where Torre said Quiboloy is hiding in a bunker inside the compound while Marbil said more charges are expected to be filed against those responsible for the alleged trafficking of two persons who were rescued and brought out of the compound on Sunday morning.

”Andam na mi! Gisagad mi ninyo! Karon mo makatilaw sa among kaisog!” (We are ready. You pushed us. Now you can taste our courage),” Catiil said.

Immediately, police also flocked to the area, aiming to ease tension but the KOJC crowd said: “Wala na mi salig ninyo! Pahawa na mo dinhi! People Power na ni!” (We don’t trust you! Get out! This is People Power!).

KOJC members then barricaded the road, disrupting the flow of traffic as vehicles avoided passing the area. The compound is beside the airport. Passengers catching up on their flights were forced to walk to the terminal with their luggage.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members occupy the road in this photo taken past 9 p.m. Sunday, 25 August 2024, as authorities run after fugitive Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. MindaNews photo

Police came to surround them initially, but KOJC members grew in numbers, and called on Torre to step down.

At 7:30 p.m., KOJC members parked their cranes, cars, and other vehicles to barricade the portion from the corner of the airport’s exit road from where arriving passengers pass until the portion near the KOJC main gate where the police are deployed.

Minutes later, more police personnel arrived and installed a steel barrier in front of the members.

Police put up a steel barrier as KOJC member occupy the road on Sunday night, 25 August 2024. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

The police also brought with them their vehicles, including a MAN truck while KOJC members carried drums and tires, aside from their parked vehicles.

At around 8 p.m. an announcement coming from the huge truck said those who hinder police operations may be considered as an obstruction.

KOJC members wanted Torre to come out and urged him to stop the operations. ”Sinagad niyo kami!” (You pushed us), Catiil said.

In response, the police asked KOJC members to clear the area as they hamper traffic flow, especially for departing and arriving passengers at the airport.

KOJC members instead taunted the police, calling them “yawa, baho, tuta” (devil, smelly, puppy) among others.

Torre came at around 8:35 p.m. and asked the KOJC members to clear the road, but the KOJC members only laughed and cursed him.

Torre then left 20 minutes later and went the direction of the compound’s gate.

Teargas or burnt tires?

Smoke could be seen from the crowd at around 9:30 p.m. at the KOJC side, then at 10:30 p.m.

Sonshine Media Network reported it was teargas from the police personnel, but PRO-11 denied this, saying these were burned tires.

”Nakuyapan ilang kauban sa kaaso, ang police nirescue pero pulis daw ang sad-an,” Major Catherine Dela Rey, PRO-11 spokesperson told reporters in a chat group.

”Sige Ma’am, takpan mo lang si Torre,” (Go ahead, Ma’am, cover up for Torre), one of SMNI media personnel said, adding, ”binaboy ninyo ang aming (you messed up our) compound”

Another reporter said it was a teargas, and even told Dela Rey ”ayaw patakag storya kay wala ka sa sulod (do not tell lies, you were not there).

Dela Rey clarified that if that’s a teargas, no one can take a video of it, as it can be powerful.

She also said KOJC members are hurting the police and ”they threatened to kill everyone,” referring to the police near a fastfood chain which is part of the compound.

”They became violent,” she said, adding they were not doing a prayer rally and candle-lighting but burning tires.

Policemen stand ready as Kingdom of Jesus Christ members occupy the road on Sunday night, 25 August 2024, in this picture taken at past 9 p.m. MindaNews photo

MindaNews observed the forefront of KOJC members’ human barricade included women, children, and some elderly.

They also tried to block police personnel from going to them but they allowed those who would catch their flights at the Davao International Airport.

”People Power 3” for KOJC, Special Permit from Mayor

”Tonight is the spark of People Power Tres!” KOJC lawyer Adam Jambangan posted on his social media account at 7:57 p.m.

Other KOJC members also referred to their barricade as “People Power 3.”

Jambangan claimed this was a legitimate gathering and posted a copy of a Special Permit, digitally signed through Business Bureau officer-in-charge Maribel Paguican on behalf of Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

The permit, approved on August 25, a Sunday, was addressed to Dixter Manaday, Executive Officer of the KOJC, allowing the group to hold a ”prayer rally and candle lighting” at the KOJC compound on “August 25, 2024, 6:00 pm onwards.”

It is not certain when Manaday requested for the permit. Police operations to arrest Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound where he is reportedly hiding, started on Saturday dawn.

The permit was granted by the mayor on Sunday, the second day of police operations, following the approval of four offices — the Public Safety and Security Office, City Transport and Traffic Management Office, Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, and City Tourism Office – all on Sunday.

“This permit is applicable only within the territorial jurisdiction of Davao. In the event of any untoward occurrences fortuitous or otherwise, or when public safety, public interest, or law so require, this permit is deemed automatically cancelled and revoked without need of a prior notice,” the Special Permit said.

In a statement Sunday night, the Police Regional Office – 11 said that staging a rally along the highway is “not in accordance with the permit they secured.”

”The PNP (Philippine National Police) employed maximum tolerance, just as the PNP has not reacted to all of the SMNI’s attacks on the different police visibility activities it has conducted over the past weeks or months,” the PRO-11 statement, posted on Facebook, said.

The police also hoped for the KOJC members to let them ”finish [their] tasks more quickly by not hampering the police operations.”

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the portion of the highway that the KOJC members and supporters barricaded Sunday night, is still closed to traffic. But KOJC members and supporters are waiting at the sidelines. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)