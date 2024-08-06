DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Aug)—Fugitive Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy has been hiding in the 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Barangay Buhangin here based on the tips received from informants, a police general said.

Supporters of fugitive preacher Pastor Apollo Quiboloy outside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Buhangin, Davao City when police came to serve a warrant on 10 June 2024. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In an interview on the sidelines of “Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas” at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido on Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao Region, said that information received through the local police hotline point to the KOJC compound as the hideout of Quiboloy.

He added that law enforcers find it difficult to effect the arrest orders on Quiboloy inside the compound as his followers are shielding him by preventing law enforcers from entering the KOJC premises.

“Nandyan sya, ginagamit lang nya ang mga tao para i-shield sya. Based on the information that we have, we are inclined to really believe na nandyan sya (He’s just there. He’s just using his people as shield. Based on the information that we have, we are inclined to believe that he is just there),” he said.

Torre said that several followers not only blocked but also used “water cannon” on law enforcers during an operation at KOJC Compound last June 10. He scoffed at the statements made by the counsels of Quiboloy during a Senate hearing on Monday where they claimed followers were doing it for “self-defense” only.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, chair of the Senate’s Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, called for Senate inquiry on the alleged “excessive” force employed by the police during operation at the KOJC compound in Barangay Buhangin and at the Prayer and Glory Mountains in Barangay Tamayong.

Torre said that the local police opened a hotline where individuals could report the whereabouts of Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Last July 9, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos announced a bounty of P10 million for any leads as to the whereabouts of Quiboloy and P1 million each for Paulene Canada, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes, his co-accused in child abuse and qualified human trafficking charges.

He said that “wanted posters” have been displayed in public places to inform the public about the cash rewards.

On the strength of a warrant of arrest, police arrested Paulene Canada around 1 p.m. last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here, through the tips received from informants.

Torre said that police conducted another operation to arrest Cresente in Barangay Tamayong on Monday after he was allegedly sighted in the area but failed to arrest him.

“Malayo pa ang police natin, wala na yung target (While our police are still far away, the target is gone),” he said.

He encouraged Quiboloy to voluntarily surrender himself to authorities and face the charges against him.

“Kung talagang inosente ka (if you are really innocent), submit yourself to the rule of law. Surrender kayo sa judge. Dalhin ninyo ang napakagaling ninyong abogado (Surrender yourself to the judge. Bring your very good lawyers),” he said.

Torre asked Quiboloy’s lawyers to allow the enforcers to search inside KOJC compound as he assured them that his men would not bring firearms during a police operation.

He said that effecting the arrest at the KOJC compound would be difficult as there are 41 existing structures within the 30-hectare property that will be searched, which may require a number of police personnel.

“Hindi nakapagtataka kung may mga dungeon dyan (It’s not surprising if there are dungeons there),” he said.

He said Quiboloy’s wealth is “beyond imagination,” owning, among others, four helicopters and two airplanes, all housed in a hangar inside the compound. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)