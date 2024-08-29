GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 29 Aug)—The police called on members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) to understand the nature of police work and asked them, especially their lawyers, to convince their leader to surrender and defend himself in court.

Policemen inside the KOJC compound in Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a press briefing on Thursday streamed online, Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, the “primary spokesperson” of a special task group deployed to go after fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four others, said the law is only after their leader and four others and not KOJC or its members and supporters.

Alba called for calm as he assured Quiboloy’s followers and communities surrounding the 30-hectare KOJC property in Davao City that “our business is to protect and serve.”

He pointed out that law enforcers on the ground were strictly observing legal procedures and processes.

At least 60 policemen have so far been wounded since the start of the police operation at the sprawling KOJC compound, Alba said. This proves that the police continue to exercise maximum tolerance, he added.

Lt. Col. Jerick Filosofo, also a spokesperson of the special task group, said they

welcome a supplemental order issued by a Davao City regional court to clarify the temporary protection order it earlier issued in favor of the KOJC.

Filosofo said the latest move of the court only strengthened their position regarding the ongoing manhunt for the fugitive preacher and four others wanted on child abuse and trafficking charges.

“It only reinforces the position of the PNP that the TPO [temporary protection order] issued by the court does not prevent the implementation of the warrants of arrest against Pastor Quiboloy and four others,” Filosofo said.

On Wednesday, Judge Mario Duaves of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 in Davao released a supplemental and clarificatory order to emphasize that the protection order it issued a day earlier “did not cancel or nullify the processes related to warrants of arrest.”

“Both serve different purposes and are not contradictory with each other,” read part of the supplemental order. The Davao court, however, added that an arrest warrant should be enforced in a manner that is “necessary and reasonable.”

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office – 11, said: “We have no other targets. We are not after structures or property.”

She asked KOJC members not to divert from the real issue, which is the fact that their leader has to submit himself to court and prove that he is not guilty of the criminal charges filed against him.

Dela Rey also asked the public not to immediately believe what KOJC members are saying about what the police are planning to do. The nature of police work, she said, there are critical operational specifics that cannot be made public as it will jeopardize ongoing operations,”

“Ang apela namin sa KOJC members, sana maintindihan ninyo na trabaho ito ng pulis. Iniutos po sa amin ng korte, hindi kami ang kalaban dito (We appeal to KOJC members to be open minded about police work, we are not the enemy),” she said.

Dela Rey made the appeal amid continued resistance from supporters of the fugitive KOJC leader, where at least 29 members have been arrested and charged in inquest proceedings for obstruction of justice and direct assault. (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)