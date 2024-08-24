Police personnel from Regions 11, 12 and 13 raid anew the compound of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ near the airport in Davao City to arrest fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Saturday, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 August) – The police raided anew the compound of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) to arrest its founder, fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, before dawn Saturday, August 24.

Brig. General Nicolas Torre III, Police Regional Office – Region 11 (PRO-11) director, said that a composite police team composed of 2,000 personnel from Regions 11, 12 and 13 were mobilized to serve anew the warrants of arrest against Quiboloy and his five co-accused.

“We will enforce the law until Quiboloy (and his co-accused are) found,” Torre told reporters Saturday morning.

The police searched the KOJC compound starting at 4 a.m but as of posting, there was no information that they have arrested the controversial preacher or any of his five co-accused.

Quiboloy et al. are wanted for alleged human trafficking, child abuse and sexual abuse. He was cited for contempt and ordered arrested by the Senate on March 19. Two trial courts in the cities of Davao and Pasig separately ordered their arrest on April 1 and 11, respectively.

Major Catherine Dela Rey, PRO-11 spokesperson, told the media in an ambush interview Saturday morning that Torre led the “less than a thousand” police personnel inside the KOJC compound to search for Quiboloy, the self-appointed “son of God.”

Dela Ray claimed that “100 percent nasa loob si Quiboloy.”

She said their operation is legitimate, as they were armed by arrest warrants issued by the court.

Torre said they entered the compound after negotiations with lawyer Israelito Torreon, the legal counsel of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), the broadcast media arm of KOJC.

Police personnel were seen barricading the surroundings of the KOJC compound, especially the entrance and exit points.

Torre ordered the police force to not allow KOJC members go inside the compound, but they can let them go out.

Those who want to get in or out will have to seek permission from him first, Torre added.

“May mga naidentify na tayong mga area kung saan natin ilalagay ang radar, dadalhin natin yun [sa loob] (We have identified the area inside the compound where we will put the radar),” Torre said.

Radar devices are used to penetrate through hard/solid objects or edifice to trace heartbeats.

SMNI reported that seven KOJC members allegedly died due to the police operations inside the compound as of 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

Dela Rey said they have so far recorded one fatality, who allegedly died due to cardiac arrest.

KOJC members who were outside the compound repeatedly told police personnel and the media to get off the facility. They hurled the words “biased” and “unfair,” among others.

On June 10, police personnel and other security forces tried to arrest Quiboloy and his co-accused in the group’s various properties such as the KOJC compound, Tamayong in Barangay Calinan, Sitio Kitbug in Malungon, Sarangani, and Quiboloy’s property in the Island Garden City of Samal, but failed.

Police had arrested Paulene Canada, one of the co-accused, around 1 p.m. last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here, through tips received from informants, and was flown to Manila the next day.

Quiboloy and the other co-accused – Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes – are still at large. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)