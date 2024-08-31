DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 August) – The statement of the lead counsel of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) that Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy will surrender if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will sign a written declaration that the fugitive religious leader will not be surrendered to US jurisdiction is “good news,” a police official said.

KOJC lawyer Israelito Torreon during a press conference at the KOJC compound Wednesday afternoon (28 August 2024). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a press conference Saturday at Camp Quintin M. Merecido BGen Roderick Augustus Alba, spokesperson for the Special Task Group TEKNON Alpha, said Quiboloy and four of his five co-accused should surrender to authorities, particularly the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“I can only talk about the mandate of the PNP, siguro unahin po muna is sa amin po sumurrender whoever makapag bigay ng information (maybe we should prioritize having them surrender to us first, whoever can provide information),” he said.

Lawyer Israelito Torreon, KOJC lead counsel, said Quiboloy is willing to voluntarily surrender to authorities if Marcos could assure him that he will not be “extraordinarily rendered” to the US where he is on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation amid numerous indictments for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children, sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and bulk cash smuggling.

Torreon said the religious leader feels he does not stand any chance if he will defend himself in the US.

“This is very good news coming from Atty. Torreon. Thank you very much if that is the information being received, but if possible, let’s prioritize respecting the rule of law that exists in our country),” Alba said in mixed English and Filipino.

In the Philippines, Quiboloy is facing charges of child abuse and qualified human trafficking, along with co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes. Paulene was arrested last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here.

The suspects have two warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC)-Branch 12 in Davao City and the RTC in Pasig City last April 3 and April 11, respectively.

On May 28, the Supreme Court’s Second Division ordered the transfer of the two criminal cases from the RTC in Davao to the RTC in Quezon City.

In a press conference at the Waxi’s at the KOJC Compound in Buhangin Thursday, Torreon appealed to the Marcos administration to allow his client to prove his innocence in the country, not in the US.

Torreon said Quiboloy was wary that the national government is plotting an “extraordinary rendition” against him, and wanted an assurance that he would not be brought to the US “without proving his innocence” in the Philippines and that the American government would not meddle in his trial here.

“That’s why Pastor requested that President Marcos sign a written declaration stating that he will not be sent to America, along with the DOJ (Department of Justice) Secretary and the PNP chief, and that America would not interfere in this matter, and in return, he will surrender,” Torreon added.

Torreon said this request is “not unreasonable” because, as a Filipino citizen, Quiboloy has the right to be protected by the Philippine government from any interference by any foreign government.

“Isulat mo lang na hindi mo ako ipadala sa America at i-prove ko yung innocence ko dito dahil wala talaga akong kaya doon (Just put it in writing that you won’t send me to America, and I will prove my innocence here because I really can’t do anything over there),” Torreon quoted Quiboloy as saying.

In a pre-recorded statement aired on the YouTube channel Sonshine Media Network International-owned DZAR 1021 in April 2024, Quiboloy said he has been hiding to protect himself from threats to his life and not to evade the allegations against him.

He alleged that the FBI and CIA, instead of extradition, are plotting an “extraordinary rendition” either to assassinate or kidnap him to bring him to the US to face the numerous charges there.

He said he will surface if Marcos and the heads of the PNP, National Bureau of investigation, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will give him a “written guarantee” that FBI, CIA, and the US Embassy will not interfere in the local court proceedings and there will be no “extraordinary rendition.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)