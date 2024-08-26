Policemen disperse members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ gathered outside the KOJC compound on Monday afternoon, 26 August 2024. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 August) — At least 18 Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members were arrested for allegedly resisting the dispersal conducted by the police outside the 30-hectare complex Monday afternoon.

Lawyer Israelito Torreon, KOJC lead counsel, said the police told him that 18 members or supporters of the religious organization were arrested during the dispersal.

Authorities hauled those arrested inside a police bus. They will be reportedly charged with violation of “obstruction of justice.”

Torreon went to the police bus and asked the officers if he can count those arrested.

Prior to the dispersal, the police issued three warnings.

The first warning was given at 2:30 p.m., giving the protesters 10 minutes to disband.

The second was issued at 2:40 p.m., giving them five minutes to disperse.

Another five minutes to remove the vehicles and heavy equipment, as well as to disperse peacefully, was issued at 2:54 p.m.

At least five cars, a wing van, two firetrucks, and two cranes were lined just outside the gate of the KOJC-owned Jose Maria College, blocking a portion of Carlos P. Garcia Highway, also known as Diversion Road.

In all, the crowd dispersal lasted for at least 30 minutes, MindaNews observed from the scene.

During the dispersal, police forces were thrown a foul smelling liquid, apparently a mix of urine, feces, and food wastes, this reporter saw.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the highway in the vicinity of the KOJC compound was still closed to traffic as the obstructions have not yet been removed.

KOJC members and supporters barricaded the road at past 7 p.m. Sunday, August 25.

Torreon lambasted the dispersal, saying that the KOJC members were just exercising their “freedom of expression.”

He assured the members who were arrested during the standoff with the police of support from their lawyers.

Torreon said some members were bruised or injured in the different parts of their body following the dispersal.

He said that he just had a meeting with Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Police Regional Office-11 director, on how both parties could diffuse the tension when the dispersal erupted.

“When the arrests were conducted, I was not present. I was having a discussion with General Torre for possible diffusion of the tension, and this happened,” he said.

Torreon asked Torre to have his men vacate the KOJC property.

“Our stand is that it’s an arrest warrant. This is the “first time” in the history of the Republic of the Philippines that an arrest warrant is being served on the third day. They have already conducted the search on each and every inch of the property of Kingdom of Jesus Christ. And so we asked them to leave,” he said.

Tension gripped the KOJC compound starting Saturday, August 24, after police stormed the facility anew in a bid to arrest Quiboloy, the self-appointed “son of God” who is facing child abuse, human trafficking and sexual abuse charges. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)