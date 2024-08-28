DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Aug)—The Police Regional Office – Regional 11 (PRO-11) has belied an SMNI report that police operatives searching for fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy will bomb the cathedral inside the compound of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

KOJC lawyer Israelito Torreon explains the circumstances why SMNI News reported the alleged PNP bomb threat during a press conference at the KOJC compound Wednesday afternoon (28 August 2024). With him are lawyer Eunice Ambrocio and Pastor Carlo Catiil. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

At noon on Wednesday, SMNI News posted on its Facebook page: “KOJC Cathedral, pasasabugin ng PNP sa loob ng dalawang oras kung hindi isusuko si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, ayon sa natanggap na report ng simbahan.” (KOJC Cathedral, to be bombed by the PNP within two hours if Pastor Apollo Quiboloy will not be surrendered, according to a report received by the church.)

Shortly after, Maj. Catherine dela Rey told the media at Camp Catitipan, headquarters of PRO-11, that the SMNI report was a “lie” like the previous SMNI claim that authorities will cut water and electricity to the KOJC compound.

“Isa na namang kasinungalingan na bobombahin namin ang kanilang compound kagaya ng kasinungalingan na sinasabi nila na puputulan na namin sila ng tubig at kuryente eh kagabi ang ganda-ganda ng ilaw ng KOJC compound,” Dela Rey said.

In a press conference at the KOJC compound Wednesday afternoon, lawyer Israelito Torreon said the information on the plan to bomb the KOJC cathedral came from his co-legal counsel, Kaye Laurente, who exchanged heated words with an unidentified police officer over the phone.

“Atty. Kaye Laurente reported it to me because there’s request for negotiation, with a threat that the KOJC cathedral will be bombed,” Torreon said. He said that he then texted Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, PRO-11 chief, for confirmation, but got no reply, and only then he posted it on the SMNI Facebook page.

He pointed out that after the bomb threat was posted on Facebook, the police immediately issued a denial. “You could not fault us, there was no intent to misinform the public,” he added.

At the KOJC press conference. 28 August 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Torreon played a recording of the supposed phone call between Laurente and the police officer during the press conference, wherein the latter said “we will use explosives kung hindi kayo mag negotiate.”

But Laurente, who had become emotional during the exchange, told the police officer they will not negotiate with the police, but only with the court. She urged the police not to rush things and instead follow court orders.

There were no details mentioned in the recorded phone call as to which will be the target for the explosives, but Laurente was shouting when she urged the police not to use explosives because missionaries will be harmed.

When asked if Laurente can identify the police officer, Torreon said “they are not sure.” He said they will file a case against the police officer.

Police still continued with their search for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy as of Wednesday despite a temporary protection order issued on Tuesday by the Regional Trial Court Branch 15.

On the same day, the Supreme Court clarified that the order does not prevent the enforcement of the existing arrest warrant against Quiboloy.

Although the RTC ordered the removal of police blockades around the KOJC compound to ensure the safety of its occupants, the Supreme Court stressed that the arrest warrant remains valid. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)