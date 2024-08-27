Ecleo matriarch in Dinagat Islands passes away

Former Dinagat Islands governor Glenda Ecleo died Sunday night, August 25. She was 87.

She passed away 11 days after his son, Rep. Alan Ecleo (Dinagat Islands lone district), announced that his mother was sick and asked residents for prayers.

On Monday, her other son, Vice Governor Benglen Ecleo, announced her passing last Sunday night.

Glenda and her husband Ruben Ecleo Sr., founded the Philippine Benevolent Association, a religious group in Dinagat Island.

Ecleo served as governor of Dinagat Islands from 2010 to 2019. She also served as house representative during the 8th Congress (1987-1992), 9th Congress (1992-1995), 12th Congress (2001-2004) and the 13th Congress (2004-2007).

Troops recover NPA arms cache in Misamis Occidental

Army troops recovered an arms cache buried by the New People’s Army rebels in Misamis Occidental last Thursday, August 22.

Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, said they recovered three AK-47 rifles, 12 magazines and 120 rounds of ammunition buried by the rebels in Sitio Basalan, Barangay Lalud in Don Victoriano Chiongbian town.

Suderio said three rebels who recently surrendered to the Army provided the information about the arms cache.

DENR trains North Cotabato youths

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently gave lectures to youths in M’lang town, North Cotabato on basic skills in snake identification and forest survivals.

DENR forester Rosie Camiguing said the series of lectures on snake species commonly found around M’lang town include its venom effects and safe handlings.

Camiguing said the participants were also taught basic first aid skills.