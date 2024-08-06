Personal grudge, land conflict possible motives in killing of South Upi vice mayor

Police probers are eyeing personal grudge or land conflict as the motive in the ambush-slay of South Upi Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and his family Friday last week.

Col. Roel Sermese, Maguindanao del Sur police director, said the newly-formed task group investigating the crime has already identified several persons of interest that may be responsible for the ambush.

Benito and his driver were killed when gunmen fired at his vehicle as he was going home to Barangay Pandan. His wife and son were also injured in the ambush.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ebrahim Murad condemned the attack, saying the death of Benito, a recognized Teduray leader, was a great loss to the indigenous people.

Explosives for dynamite fishing seized in Zamboanga

The military Joint Task Force Poseidon seized last Saturday a huge cache of improvised explosives intended for dynamite fishing in Zamboanga City.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Naval Forces Western Mindanao Command chief, said a task force patrol spotted two motorboats going to the shores of Mariki Village in Zamboanga City. He said the patrol gave chase, prompting the suspects to abandon one of the motorboats and escaping in the other.

Tagamolila said when the soldiers boarded the abandoned motorboat, they found 46 bottles of homemade explosives, 50 commercial blasting caps, and eight meters of time fuse.

Cop shot dead in General Santos

A policeman was shot dead by a lone gunman in General Santos City last Sunday.

Col. Nicomedes Olaivar Jr., General Santos City police director, said Patrolman Jobert Moremonte, a member of the PNP Regional Mobile Battalion, sustained three gunshot wounds in the head and body and died instantaneously.

Plaivar said police are investigating the killing that took place in Purok Mapagmahal, Agan Greenville Subdivision in Barangay Baluan.