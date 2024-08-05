Police pursuing suspects in ambush of Maguindanao del Sur vice mayor

Police has launched a manhunt against the perpetrators of the ambush-slay of South Upi Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and his bodyguard last Friday.

Col. Roel Sermese, Maguindanao del Sur police director, said they are following several angles that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the ambush that also left Benito’s wife, Analyn, chairwoman of Barangay Pandan, injured.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. condemned the ambush and assured the family of the victims of swift investigation by the police.

P3.7M worth of shabu seized in 2 operations

Police in Northern Mindanao arrested nine drug peddlers and seized several grams of shabu worth P3.7 million in two separate operations in Misamis Oriental and in Cagayan de Oro City last week.

Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug, PNP Region 10 director, said seven of the suspects were arrested during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Sta. Ana in the municipality of Tagoloan last Friday.

The second operation, Layug said, netted two suspects who hail from Lanao del Sur and Cavite.

DA-Caraga donates hauling truck to coffee farmers

The Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region donated a hauling truck to coffee growers in Tagbina, Surigao del Sur for them to transport their coffee beans to the markets.

DA Caraga Regional Director Arlan Mangelen handed over the P1.3-million hauling truck to Mabuhay Kahayagan Coffee Growers Cooperative in Tagbina town last Wednesday.

The cooperative has planted 128 hectares of coffee with a collective yield of 30 metric tons annually.