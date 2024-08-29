Army sending troops to assist PNP in KOJC operation

The Philippine Army is sending troops to assist the Philippine National Police in arresting Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, embattled founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said the deployment of soldiers is only to augment the PNP and has nothing to do with serving the warrant of arrest against Quiboloy.

Teodoro said the soldiers will act as deputized personnel of the PNP in helping maintain peace and order.

6 NPA rebels yield to Army

Six New People’s Army rebels surrendered to the Army in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte on Aug. 26 after a series of encounters, the military said.

Brig. Gen. Brigadier General Adonis Ariel Orio, commander of the 402nd Infantry Brigade, said among the surrenderers were three leaders under the NPA’s North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

The rebels, he said, handed over six firearms of various calibers.

74 foreigners barred entry in Davao airport

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Region 11 has barred the entry of 74 foreign travelers trying to enter the country through the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City as of August this year.

Quenie Joy Jang, BI deputy chief of operations, said of those that were denied entry, two have red notices from the International Criminal Police Organization advising countries not to let them enter.

Jang said they also deferred the departure of 445 persons with eight suspected to be victims of human trafficking.