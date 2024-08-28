More Marines, war materiel sent to Maguindanao del Norte

More tanks, guns and Marines were sent to augment government forces in Maguindanao del Norte this week.

Gov. Abdulraof Macacua and Maj. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, welcomed the arrival of the 65th Force Reconnaissance Marine Company along with the war materiel in Polloc Port in the municipality of Parang.

The shipment included two V150 armored personnel carrier (APC), three V300 APCs, a V300 fire support vehicle, two small unit riverine boats, two 105mm Howitzers, two 155mm Howitzers, one light tactical vehicle, and a small unmanned aircraft system.

Nafarrete said the Marines and all the military equipment will be deployed to the 1st Marine Brigade stationed in Barira town in Maguindanao del Norte.

12 gunmen nabbed in Maguindanao del Sur

Acting on a tip from concerned residents, a joint Army and Police operation resulted in the arrest of 12 gunmen and the confiscation of their firearms in Maguindanao del Sur Tuesday morning.

Lt. Col. Roberto Betita, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, said the gunmen were arrested inside an abandoned building in Pandag town, Maguindanao del Sur.

Betita said the team confiscated two M16 rifles and five caliber .45 pistols from the suspects.

Kidapawan residents feast on fruits during Timpupo Festival

Kidapawan City officials transformed a 1.5-kilometer stretch of highway into an “Eat-All-You-Can” extravaganza of fruits harvested locally.

Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista said the fruit showcase is part of the Timpupo Festival, the centerpiece of the weeklong celebration of the city’s 77th foundation anniversary.

Evangelista said the city spent P1.7 million buying locally harvested fruits like durian, lanzones, rambutan, and marang.