Bislig airport to resume flights to Cebu

The Bislig City Airport will resume direct flights to Cebu starting Sept. 20.

Bislig Mayor Florencio Garay hailed this development, saying commuters will no longer travel to Butuan or Davao City to catch a flight.

Garay said the reopening of their airport will spur economic growth to their city by attracting more tourists and business travelers.

20.75MW solar power plant to rise in Misamis Oriental

The FDC Green Energy Corporation was given approval by the Department of Energy to construct a 20.75-megawatt solar power plant in Misamis Oriental.

In a statement, Juan Eugenio Roxas of FDC Green Energy Corporation said the company broke ground on the site of the solar power plant inside the Phividec Industrial complex in Misamis Oriental last week.

Roxas said under the terms with the DOE, their company will install 34,000 monocrystalline solar panels to generate 30,450 megawatt-hours of electricity.