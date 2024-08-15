2 Chinese nationals selling smuggled cigarettes nabbed

Police arrested two Chinese nationals and seized from them P2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes at a checkpoint in Buhangin, Davao City last Tuesday.

Col. Hansel Marantan, Davao City acting police director, said the confiscated cigarettes lack the graphic health warnings as mandated by Republic Act. 10643 or the Graphic Health Warning Law that all tobacco products display graphic images and warnings to inform the public of the health risks associated with smoking.

Marantan only identified the two Chinese nationals as “Pan” and “Dehong”.

IED explodes in Basilan

An improvised explosive device tossed by two unidentified men riding on a motorcycle exploded near the gymnasium of Tipo-Tipo town in Basilan island province last Tuesday night.

Tipo-Tipo Mayor Arcam Istarul said no one was hurt in the explosion and police are investigating the incident.

The bombing incident came as the town is preparing to celebrate the Tipun-Tipunan Festival next week.

PDEA-10 agents reap honors in international taekwondo tournament

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 10 (PDEA-10) reaped top honors at the 9th MBC Cup International Open Taekwondo Champions held in Taean, South Korea last week.

PDEA Region 10 Director Benjamin Gaspi said the team from Northern Mindanao reaped a total of 40 medals—including 12 golds,16 silvers, 12 bronzes—and a trophy in the international competition held on August 8 to 12.

He commended the agents for their strong spirit of competition that made PDEA-10 proud of the achievements.