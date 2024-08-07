2 diocesan priests pass away

The Archdiocese of Cotabato and the Diocese of Marbel mourned the deaths of its two diocesan priests.

Father Charlie Celeste of the Diocesan Clergy of Cotabato announced the death of their colleague, Father Antonio Pueyo, 78, last Saturday night, August 3, in Cotabato City.

Pueyo wrote a column in the Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) -owned weekly newspaper The Mindanao Cross and hosted a weekly radio show at DxMS, also an OMI-owned radio station in Cotabato City.

The Diocese of Marbel also announced the death of Father Jose Antonio Paez after a lingering illness last Sunday night.

Husband and wife killed in Zamboanga

Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed a husband and his wife in Zamboanga City last Tuesday, August 6.

Police identified the victims as Hammid Tumambid, 36, and Fatima Tumambid. They were traveling on board a motorcycle from their residence in Sitio Dulian, Calabang Village around 2 a.m. when the gunmen ambushed them in Sitio Aplaya.

Investigators said they found 10 empty shells from the crime scene.

Alleged high-value drug dealer nabbed in Butuan

Police arrested an alleged high-value drug dealer and seized P6.8 million worth of suspected “shabu” from him in a buy-bust operation in Butuan City last Monday, August 5.

Butuan City Police Director Mario Archinue said the suspect, whom he identified only as “Meme”, 34, a resident of Barangay Kainodan, Marawi City, yielded one kilo of shabu when he was arrested in Purok 15, Barangay Doongan.

Archinue said the police have subjected the suspect under surveillance for months.