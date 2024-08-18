GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 18 August) — The Mindanao State University General Santos campus (MSU-GenSan) slammed those behind the inclusion of the university in a Philippine National Police (PNP) list alleging the involvement of the state-run school in recruitment activities of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

In a tersely-worded statement, the MSU GenSan administration and its community branded as “unfounded and malicious” the inclusion of the university in the PNP list which was bared during a hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, led by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on August 6.

Gateway to MSU campus in Tambler, General Santos City. Photo courtesy of MSU – Gensan Office of Admission Facebook page

The 50-year old state university has been aiming to become the country’s National Peace University, having included peace education in its curriculum since several years ago.

Despite the red-tagging, school administrators vowed to remain steadfast in their mission “to develop our students and to produce graduates who are competent, morally upright, and socially responsible citizens.”

The Senate hearing was conducted in keeping with Senate Resolution No. 863 to look into the implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 in various schools in the country.

The PNP list included 102 educational institutions as having alleged involvement in CPP-NPA recruitment activities. It also tagged 23 schools as having alleged multiple recruitment incidents.

The Supreme Student Council and the different academic and socio-civic organizations of MSU-GenSan are calling on the national government to swiftly act on red-tagging.

It said red-tagging undermines the university’s commitment to promoting peace and development in its service area and in bringing its students to become champions of peace.

“MSU General Santos is a safe space for students and a citadel for social transformation,” the school administration pointed out.

“Our institution is dedicated to providing quality education to all, regardless of their socio-economic or political background. We uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and adhere strictly to the laws and regulations of the land,” it said.

The school said it views the allegations as a baseless and deliberate attempt to discredit the university’s reputation and to endanger its students and constituents to unnecessary risks.

“We will continue to foster an environment conducive to learning and growth, where students can freely express their ideas and aspirations without fear, and prejudice,” the school said.

In asking the public to stand alongside the school in “condemning this false accusation,” the university said such support is “our inspiration in upholding the university’s reputation for academic excellence and commitment to peace.”

In a statement, the MSU GenSan Supreme Student Council (SSC) said it stands in solidarity with the MSU-GenSan and other academic and socio-civic organizations in condemning “the baseless allegation of the PNP.”

“This malicious inclusion (of MSU GenSan in the PNP list) does not only endanger the security of the MSUans, but also undermines and discredits the active engagement of the student body in various socio-political issues within the university, as well as in the local, national, and even beyond the international context,” the SSC statement said.

It further said that MSU-GenSan has been at the forefront in the fight to end the ‘Mindanao Problem’ since its establishment, integrating peace education in the university curriculum.

The student organization said “red-tagging” threatens the right of the students to organize, and to freedom of speech and expression.

“MSUans will not fall to the threats of the hands of state forces to silence the students and will not cease from engaging in socio-political issues that continue to marginalize the members of the lowest echelon in society.”

“We will continue to fight for truth, justice, and democracy and represent the voiceless in the society. Hands off our institution! Hands off our students!” the statement read. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)