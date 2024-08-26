Policemen and Kingdom of Jesus Christ members in a standoff outside the KOJC compound, causing traffic to a standstill, on Sunday night, 25 August 2024, along the Buhangin diversion road in Davao City. MindaNews photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 August) – “How long do you intend to stay at the KOJC property?”

Mayor Sebastian Duterte posed the question Monday evening, or two days after the police entered the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound, as he slammed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil and Police Regional Office-11 director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre lll for allegedly not following proper arrest procedures.

Duterte said the attempt of the police to arrest anew fugitive preacher and KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy has already caused inconvenience to motorists, businesses, and the public.

“The public seeks clarification from the PNP, how long do you intend to stay at the KOJC property?” the mayor asked in a statement issued at 6:16 p.m.

Torre said Sunday that Quiboloy “is hiding in a bunker inside the KOJC compound,” tracking his alleged hiding place with the help of a ground-penetrating radar, a device that could detect heartbeat, movement, and heat signature.

Duterte noted the police are allegedly abusing their authority in serving the arrest warrant against the self-appointed “son of God” inside the KOJC compound.

”We have observed that the PNP personnel led by General Marbil and General Torre are no longer following proper procedure in implementing the warrant, especially the use of excessive force against innocent citizens and their ‘unauthorized occupation’ at the KOJC compound,” the mayor said.

Duterte added that he would have wanted to intervene to ease the tension between the police and the KOJC members.

However, the police personnel deployed at the KOJC compound will only listen to their Commander-in-Chief, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Marbil, the mayor said.

Acknowledging the rights of KOJC members to protest, he urged them to not barricade the national highway and to ensure the safety of the church members and the public.

On Sunday, the mayor, who previously publicly expressed his dislike for Torre, lashed out anew at the police general, calling him a “professional mamotbotay” (liar).

Torre is leading the search team, composed of police personnel from Regions 11, 12 and 13, to arrest Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound.

Torre had said that he was just “doing his job” to enforce the law.

Meanwhile, KOJC lawyer Adam Jambangan said the protest rally at the KOJC compound is a “legitimate gathering” and approved by a special permit from the city government.

The permit, approved on August 25, a Sunday, was addressed to Dixter Manaday, KOJC executive officer, allowing the group to hold a ”prayer rally and candle lighting” at the KOJC compound on “August 25, 2024, 6:00 pm onwards.”

It is not certain when Manaday requested for the permit. Police operations to arrest Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound where he is reportedly hiding started on Saturday dawn.

The permit was granted by the mayor on Sunday, the second day of police operations, following the approval of four offices — the Public Safety and Security Office, City Transport and Traffic Management Office, Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, and City Tourism Office – all on Sunday.

In a statement Sunday night, the Police Regional Office – 11 said that staging a rally along the highway is “not in accordance with the permit they secured.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)