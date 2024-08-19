DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 August) – The “Indak-indak sa Kadalanan” (street dancing) and Pamulak sa Kadayawan (floral float parade) – the main attractions of the annual Kadayawan Festival here – were safely conducted with “zero untoward incidents” on Sunday, August 18, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

In a statement sent to the media Monday morning, DCPO acting city director Police Colonel Richard Marantan commended the people of Davao for the “peaceful conduct” of what is known as the “King of Festivals” in the Davao region.

“Your tremendous support in adhering to the law has emphasized our commitment to embracing the culture of safety in our community,” Marantan stated.

To recall, during the sendoff ceremony for Kadayawan’s security and safety cluster last July 30, the city government’s Public Safety and Security Office, headed by Angel Sumagaysay, challenged Marantan, the DCPO, and the city’s civil security personnel to achieve “zero untoward incident” during the celebration of the month-long Kadayawan Festival.

In an interview with the media, Marantan said he pledged to achieve “zero incidence” to City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte during their talks in Matina Enclaves last July 25.

In a radio interview Monday morning, Captain Hazel Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, said the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Kadayawan Festival can be credited to the continuous “collaboration between the Dabawenyos and the police of Davao City.”

During the street dancing and the floral float parade, Tuazon said some individuals were stopped for carrying backpacks, large bags and non-transparent water containers.

These objects are not allowed during city events like the Kadayawan festival, in response to the bombings in the city such as the Roxas Night Market in 2016, which was institutionalized under Executive Order No. 41 Series of 2020 by then Mayor Sara Duterte.

“Do not bring backpacks, big bags, and non-transparent water containers during parades, concerts, street celebrations, religious ceremonies and all other public mass gathering activities,” the order stated.

Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, Police Regional Office – Region 11 (PRO-11) director, lauded the DCPO and other law enforcement agencies in the city for the successful and peaceful conduct of the activities during this year’s 39th Kadayawan Festival.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the Davao City [Police Office] for a very successful Kadayawan Festival,” Torre said during PRO-11’s flag ceremony Monday morning. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)