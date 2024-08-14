DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 Aug)—The groundbreaking for the Philippine Eagle Geothermica’s Gateway Project has been scheduled for August 17 to honor the memory of the raptor as a “symbol of international conservation.”

Philippine eagle Geothermica. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Eagle Foundation

At “Wednesdays Media Forum at the Habi at Kape,” Tristan Leome Nestor Montemor, Philippine Eagle Center (PEC) marketing coordinator, said that the project will include a sculpture of Geothermica, a centerpiece of the new facility, and will be designed by Mindanawon artist Kublai Millan.

In June 2019, Philippine Eagles “Geothermica” and “Sambisig” were sent to Jurong Bird Park in Singapore under a 10-year loan program agreement between the Philippine government and Wildlife Reserves Singapore to protect the critically endangered raptors from extinction due to calamities and diseases.

The 19-year-old Geothermica died last September 2023 from a fungal infection caused by Aspergillus molds.

In a briefer released by PEF, Geothermica served as a “Species Ambassador” at the Bird Paradise in Singapore, helping to raise awareness about the plight of the critically endangered Philippine eagle.

“His presence educated over 1.2 million visitors about the importance of conserving this majestic bird and the vital role of global partnerships in protecting endangered species,” it added.

Montemor said that the eagle’s “taxidermied” body is currently displayed at the National Museum of the Philippines in Manila.

“For us, at Philippine Eagle Center, we want to honor his memory as an icon for conservation and we want to commemorate his memory through that gateway where he will have a statue and his story displayed there for all our guests to see,” he said.

Khizia Steffan Madrona, PEF education and development manager, said that the foundation has partnered with well-meaning groups such as Mandai Wildlife Group and United Architects of the Philippines (UAP)-Davao City chapter to construct the project.

Initial funding will come from Geothermica’s insurance from Singapore, she said.

“We also wanted to ask for help from the public sector as we try to renovate or improve the facilities at the Philippine Eagle Center from time to time,” she said.

Geothermica and Sambisig were adopted by Energy Development Corporation and Dow Chemical Philippines Inc., respectively.

“His passing was a significant loss for the conservation community, but his legacy continues to inspire efforts to save the remaining 392 pairs of Philippine eagles in the wild,” a PEF briefer reads.

The UAP-Davao City chapter will create the design of the project, which “offers a more inviting and stimulating environment to our guests.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)