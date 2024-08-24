Lanao del Sur. Map courtesy of Google

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 24 August) – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) has allocated about P18 million for livelihood projects for at least 200 Islamic militants who returned to the fold of the law in Lanao del Sur.

OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. signed the memorandum agreement (MOA) for the livelihood program on Thursday, August 22, in Marawi City.

Galvez said the fund for the former ISIS members will be downloaded to the Lanao del Sur provincial government by the third week of September in celebration of the “Month of Peace.”

“As a response of the national government, starting now we will take care of you, but you have to strive to improve your lives,” he said in his message in Filipino.

On the same day, 161 former members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) received P45,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development during the payout held at the 103rd Infantry” Haribon” Brigade, Philippine Army headquarter in Marawi.

Galvez said the government’s transformation program for former ISIS and MNLF members seeks to improve their lives and their families, and the community.

For his part, Adiong thanked the OPAPRU and vowed to thoroughly implement the program to alleviate the lives of the former rebels.

Brigadier General Yegor Rey Barroquillio Jr., 103rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the signing of the MOA will significantly help in the rehabilitation and the integration of the former Islamic militants.

He also thanked the Lanao del Sur provincial government for supporting the army in its campaign against violent extremism in the area.

The provincial government funded the construction of a “half-way house” within the camp of the 103rd Infantry Brigade in Marawi, where former rebels will stay for rehabilitation before their reintegration to mainstream society.

In May 2027, the ISIS-aligned Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups seized Marawi and fought for five months until state security forces defeated them. The Marawi siege destroyed the core of the city and displaced at least 350,000 individuals. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)