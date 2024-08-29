FACT CHECK | Cops inside KOJC compound are armed, contrary to Marcos’ claim

MindaNews fact-checked the statement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that policemen who occupied the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City to arrest fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy were unarmed. His claim is false.

On Tuesday, August 27, Marcos defended the massive police operation to arrest the controversial KOJC founder, who is facing charges of sexual abuse and human trafficking along with several others.

“You can ask any human rights advocate, there’s nothing that we did wrong—all the police who entered were unarmed. Not a single firearm was carried … So, what human rights violation?” the President said at the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony for newly elected officers of several media groups at Malacañan Palace.

MindaNews covered the operation, which involved at least 2,000 police personnel from Regions 10, 11, 12 and 13, to arrest Quiboloy since Day 1 last Saturday, August 24, and saw that operatives who entered the compound were armed with long and short firearms.

We and other independent media such ABS-CBN News have photographs or videos to prove that police personnel inside the compound were armed, contrary to the claim of Marcos.

On Tuesday, the Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in Davao City issued a temporary protection order (TPO) in favor of KOJC. When the TPO was served inside the KOJC compound, media workers were allowed to cover, the first time that journalists were allowed to enter the property.

Several armed policemen were photographed walking past KOJC members inside the 30-hectare KOJC complex that day.

PNP personnel walk past KOJC members inside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, after a local court issued a temporary protection order in favor of the religious organization. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Heavily-armed policemen are seen inside the KOJC compound on Wednesday, 28 August 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Heavily-armed policemen walk while their colleagues rest inside the KOJC compound on Wednesday, 28 August 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The operation to arrest Quiboloy, the self-appointed son of God, is now on Day 6 as of Thursday, 29 August. Critics denounced the police arrest try for apparently using excessive force.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories.

MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)