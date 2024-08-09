The dengue-carrying Aedes egypti mosquito. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 August) — Digos City had nearly 800 dengue cases and three deaths from January 1 to August 7 this year.

On Friday morning, Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas posted on his Facebook page some infographics showing that the city had logged 796 dengue cases and three deaths as of August 7.

The same infographics showed the city recorded 876 dengue cases for 2023.

As of August 7, Barangay Zone 3 had the highest number of cases with 96, followed by Barangay Aplaya with 79, Barangay Tres De Mayo with 78, Barangay San Miguel with 69, Barangay Zone 1 with 63, and Barangay Kapatagan with 61.

“Ikulob ang mga botilya o container para dili mapunduhon ug tubig nga mahimong lugar nga magdaghan ang lamok nga hinungdan sa dengue (Discard water from your bottles or containers to prevent mosquitos from multiplying which will cause dengue),” Cagas said in his post.

The Digos City government Facebook page also said in its post Thursday that the city had already implemented various measures to combat the disease, including dengue vector surveillance per barangay and fogging efforts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said in its press release Wednesday that as of July 27, the country had a total of 128,834 Dengue cases, 33 percent higher compared to the 97,211 cases in the same period last year.

However, the health department said 337 dengue deaths have been recorded this year, fewer compared to 378 deaths for the same period last year.

“The DOH sees the lower number of deaths this year (despite the higher number of cases) as an indication of people seeking early consultation, and hospitals doing better case management,” it said in a statement.

Dengue is described by the World Health Organization as a viral infection transmitted from mosquitoes, usually of Aedes type species, to people which could cause high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rashes. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)