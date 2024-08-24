Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa speaks to reporters as police attempted anew to arrest fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy at the KOJC compound in Davao City on Saturday, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 August) – Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urged Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy to surrender and face the criminal charges slapped against him, noting that the fugitive religious leader “cannot hide forever.”

In an interview with reporters on Saturday, Dela Rosa said that the courts had already issued arrest orders, which the police forces are implementing.

Around 2,000 police officers stormed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Barangay Buhangin at 5 a.m. to effect the arrest warrants against Quiboloy, KOJC founder and self-appointed “son of God.”

“May warrants na galing sa korte (There are already warrants from the court). You cannot hide (forever),” he said.

Dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police before elected as senator, urged Quiboloy’s followers to stay calm while the police search the 30-hectare estate.

“Kung ayaw nya, wala tayong magagawa. It’s his call. Kung pwede, mas maganda sana (If he doesn’t want to surrender, there’s nothing we can do. It’s his call. But it would be better if he does),” he said.

The legislator, who arrived at 4:45 p.m. at the KOJC compound, said that he mediated the negotiations between the religious group and the police, urging both parties, particularly Atty. Israelito Torreon, Quiboloy’s lead counsel, and Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Police Regional Office – 11 (PRO-11) director, to maintain open communications, so that they would have “meeting of the minds.”

Dela Rosa said the KOJC has allowed the police to continue their search, using a radar equipment that is capable of detecting heartbeat up to 20 meters below the surface, but all parties must be represented during the operation.

He also said that he told the police “that they cannot stay inside the compound because it’s a private property of Quiboloy’s religious organization.”

For his part, Torreon told reporters that he asked Dela Rosa to conduct another senate inquiry to look into the alleged excessive use of force in the serving of arrest warrants.

“I already suggested to Senator Dela Rosa to hold another hearing on the matter and he already agreed. There will be another senate hearing,” Quiboloy’s counsel said.

Dela Rosa is an ally of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, a long-time friend and spiritual adviser of Quiboloy. Duterte has been appointed KOJC administrator after Quiboloy went into hiding.

Torreon said that Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has expressed his “solidarity” with Quiboloy.

Last August 5, Dela Rosa, chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, called for a senate inquiry on the alleged “excessive use of force” employed by the police during the operation to arrest Quiboloy at the KOJC compound in Barangay Buhangin and the Prayer and Glory Mountains in Barangay Tamayong on June 10.

Dela Rosa said the public can expect another senate inquiry, in aid of legislation, to look into the allegations of security “overkill” in the August 24 operations.

He said that he could not say whether the arresting team employed excessive use of force.

“Nakikita ko ngayon mga police. As to the numbers, kahit na sobra sobra, I cannot say na excessive ang importante dyan kung anong ginagawa. Kahit na, sampung tao lang yan pero puro pang aabuso ang ginagawa, that’s excessive (I can see the police now. As to the numbers, even if there are so many of them, I cannot say it’s excessive. What’s important is what they’re doing. Even if it’s just 10 people but they’re committing abuses, that’s excessive),” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)