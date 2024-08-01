DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 Aug)—The city’s six Moro tribes have expressed “full support” to send 120 volunteers to act as security service personnel to Vice President Sara Duterte.

Last week, Duterte confirmed she was stripped of 75 out of 106 police officers in her security detail who were reassigned for other duties in the National Capital Region, as instructed by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil.

In a statement posted through Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) Wednesday night, Maguindanaon Tribe deputy mayor Jibreel Nakan said they already assembled 120 volunteers, with 20 representatives from each of the six Moro tribes, namely, Iranun, Kagan, Sama, Maguindanaon, Maranao, and Tausug.

“The volunteers are ready and available to be at your disposal at any time, should you require additional security measures,” Nakan said in a statement. However, it was not mentioned whether these volunteers are armed or not.

This is an apparent response to the call of Duterte’s ally, former Davao City police chief and PNP chief and incumbent Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, on Monday, calling volunteers, preferably former police and army officers “who are good at unarmed combat & volunteering to provide security & protection” to the vice president.

“Bayanihan lang walang sweldo (Volunteer without salary),” Dela Rosa said.

On Tuesday, the vice president expressed her gratitude through a statement to Senators Dela Rosa, Bong Go, Robin Padilla and to the “ordinary” citizens for responding to the former PNP chief’s call to volunteer as her security officers.

But Duterte said to not mind her security nor raise funds to secure herself, rather she requested to “secure her family.”

“Huwag ninyong payagan ang anumang karahasan sa aking ina, asawa at apat na anak, personal man o sa internet (Don’t allow any violence to my mother, spouse, and my four children, whether personal or through Internet),” Duterte said.

Duterte earlier called out Marbil for allegedly lying on the issue of the 75 relieved vice-presidential security group personnel.

For instance, she said that there was no request from Marbil to pull out the 75 personnel, contrary to the PNP chief’s claim. Nevertheless, Duterte said she did not challenge Marbil’s move, even though the latter supposedly has no business doing so as mandated by rules set by the National Police Commission and the PNP itself regarding the Vice Presidential Protection Division of the Police Protection Security Group. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)