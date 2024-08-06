DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Aug)—The city government of Davao approved an ordinance pledging to donate P14.5 million to 27 local government units affected by Typhoon “Carina.”

Davao City Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chair of the committee on finance, ways, means and appropriations, said the city government will pledge increments of P300,000, P500,000, and P1,000,000, respectively, to municipalities, cities, and provincial LGUs declaring their state of calamity.

Under the passed ordinance, Ortiz said those municipalities which will receive P300,000 will be San Mateo and Cainta in Rizal; Baco and Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro; Paombong and Plaridel in Bulacan; Macabebe in Pampanga; Bauang in La Union; San Andres in Romblon; and Camiling in Tarlac.

The Meycauayan City in Bulacan; and the cities of San Juan, Quezon, Caloocan, Manila, Marikina, Navotas, Pasay, Mandaluyong, Valenzuela, and Malabon in Metro Manila will also receive P500,000.

Provincial LGUs of Bataan, Rizal, Pampanga, Bulacan, Batangas, and Cavite are also set to receive P1,000,000.

At present, the city still has a balance of around P59.19 million in its quick response fund (QRF). Ortiz said the fund can be utilized for relief operations and emergency assistance to the flood victims.

Sec. 5 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Local Government Code stated that the city can “provide financial assistance to other LGUs whose area or portion thereof had been declared under state of calamity by its Sanggunian.”

QRF is 30 percent of this year’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (DRRMF), which should be at least five percent of the estimated revenue from regular sources, according to Republic Act No. 10121, also known as the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

DRRMF shall be used “to support disaster risk management activities such as, but not limited to, pre-disaster preparedness programs, including training, purchasing life-saving rescue equipment, supplies and medicines, for post-disaster activities, and for the payment of premiums on calamity insurance,” according to Section 21 of RA 10121.

“[T]he City Government of Davao extends financial assistance to the local government units (LGUs), which were declared under the State of Calamity as support to their respective relief and rehabilitation programs to help alleviate the situation and living conditions of the victims and communities in the said affected areas,” Ortiz said.

In an interview last July 29, Alfredo Baloran, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) in Davao City, said they are ready to donate aid to disaster-hit local government units (LGUs) in Luzon, but said they had to “reserve funds” for the future, in case the city might need it.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 48 deaths and 6.2 million affected individuals due to tropical cyclones “Butchoy” and “Carina” and the Southwest Monsoon. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)