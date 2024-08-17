Photo from PDEA-Davao Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 August) – A popular 28-year-old social media influencer in this city was arrested during a drug buy-bust operation at a restobar here Friday evening, August 16.

Elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Davao and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (SEMRO) collared Christ Briand P. Oncada, popularly known as Crist Briand on Facebook, at Surf Shack 2.0 Davao along Bypass Road in Barangay Ma-a around 10:45 p.m.

In a statement on Saturday, PDEA-Davao placed the value of alleged illegal drugs seized from the suspect at P20,000.

Oncada was arrested after he sold one five-gram sachet of suspected dried marijuana leaves worth P2,000, one 30 milliliter (ml) bottle of suspected marijuana oil, and another one 2ml bottle of suspected marijuana oil to a poseur-buyer, according to NBI-SEMRO.

Authorities also confiscated from Oncada, single and a resident of Barangay 76-A here, 38 sachets of suspected dried marijuana leaves weighing 35 grams.

At least 15 small bottles labelled “Love and Respect,” each suspected of containing marijuana oil, were also confiscated from his possession.

On his Facebook page, Oncada was selling perfumes with similar labels.

The social media influencer has 58,000 followers as of Saturday.

Oncada will be facing charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Section 5 penalizes the “sale” of prohibited drugs while Section 11 the “possession” of dangerous drugs. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)