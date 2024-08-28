DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Aug)—The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 has clarified on Wednesday that the issuance of temporary protection order (TPO) does not prevent service of arrest warrants against Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, self-appointed “son of God” and founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Policemen rest on the grounds of the KOJC compound during a lull in the search for fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Wednesday (28 August 2024) despite the temporary protection order issued by the court. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a one-page supplemental and classificatory order issued by RTC-Branch 15 presiding judge Mario C. Duaves, the protective writ, issued on Tuesday as a temporary relief while the court is yet to decide on the writ of Amparo petition to safeguard the rights and security of the KOJC members, was immediately executory.

However, the trial court said that the issued order did not cancel or nullify the arrest warrants, clarifying that these issuances from the court “serve different purposes and are not contradictory with each other.”

“Our laws and jurisprudence require that the manner in which a warrant of arrest is enforced should be necessary and reasonable. Any act beyond its usual prescription must be with judicial imprimatur before it is carried out. Otherwise, the rights sought to be protected by the TPO will be put to naught,” it said.

The trial court mandated the Police Regional Office – Davao (PRO-11) to remove all forms of barricades, barriers or blockades that bar the access to and from the subject compound and hinder the exercise of religious, academic, proprietary rights of the officers and members.

The issuance of the TPO was issued after the KOJC, represented by Executive Pastor Marlon Acobo, and Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCFI Inc.) filed a petition for writ of Amparo last July 1, 2024 against Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos and the Philippine National Police, claiming that the law enforcers violated or threatened with violation their right to life, liberty, and security.

A TPO may be granted by the court as a temporary relief upon filing of the petition or at any time before final judgment on the issuance of writ of Amparo petition.

“The Court is not unaware of the recent incidents affecting the right to life, liberty, safety of the petitioners, its officers and members. The restrictions imposed by the PNP 11 over and within the compound of KOJC and JMCI noticeably trampled not only the property rights of the petitioners, its officers and members but also the exercise of their religious freedom and academic rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution,” it said.

During a press conference, lawyer Israelito Torreon, lead counsel of Quiboloy, said that his team filed a manifestation at the RTC Davao to cite the police officials in contempt for failure to obey the temporary protection order.

“To our understanding they were ordered supposedly to cease and desist from any act or omission that threatens or violates the life or liberty or property of the petitioners. The rationale behind the writ of amparo was the restrictions and control being imposed by the PNP here. The problem was that Gen. [Nicolas] Torre concentrated only on the second wherefore portion of the temporary protection order, which provides the removal of any barricade, barriers within the compound,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abalos maintained that there is no clear directive from the Davao court, ordering the police to vacate the KOJC premises or to stop the service of warrants of arrest.

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, Police Regional Office-11 (PRO-11) spokesperson, maintained that the operations at the KOJC compound are legal and do not involve the use of unlawful means.

She said that the police forces perform their functions in consideration of the proper protocols and lawful standards. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)